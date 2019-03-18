Bad Roads In Offinso Get Facelift

THERE IS good news for the people of Offinso South Constituency in the Ashanti Region, as their deplorable roads are about to be fixed.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration is in the process of reconstructing all the bad roads in the area into modern roads to help in the movement of people and goods.

Ben Abdallah Banda, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Offinso South, who made the disclosure, lauded government for being proactive and caring for the people of Offinso.

He announced that plans are far afoot for construction works to commence on some key roads in the Offinso Constituency that are in a deplorable state lately.

The Offinso South MP disclosed that the Kayera to Brofokrom stretch, which is currently in a poor state, had been awarded on contract and works would start soon.

He also announced that a total of 187- kilometre feeder road project had been earmarked for construction in the constituency very soon.

Mr. Banda indicated that the Akufo-Addo administration was committed to fixing some bad roads in the area into modern-class roads.

He said the NPP administration had proven beyond every reasonable doubt that it is indeed working to help transform the country and create wealth for the people.

The Offinso South Constituency MP was speaking during the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of a modern market at Offinso-Kokote recently.

According to him, governance is a gradual process, indicating that Ghana would be properly developed into a modern state after President Akufo-Addo’s second term in office.

---Daily Guide