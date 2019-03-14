African Development Bank, Sophia University In Japan Sign MOU To Build Capacity

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire – 11 March, 2019 The African Development Bank and Sophia University in Japan, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote capacity development within the two institutions for their mutual benefit and the entire African continent.

The agreement was signed Friday at the Bank’s Abidjan headquarters.

“It is our sincere wish that this day will be an opening of bright future possibilities for all of us. We strongly hope our coming together today is not for a mere signing of an agreement, but a step towards shaping the future world,” said Professor Terumichi Yoshiaki President of the university, who signed for his institution.

Sophia University, a leading private Jesuit university with a student population of 14,000 (2018), is one of many in the country that host the Japan-Africa Scholarship, which provides two-year scholarships to high achieving African graduate students to enable them undertake post-graduate studies in priority development areas on the continent and abroad.

The Bank Group’s office in Japan and the Human Capital Development Department will continue working closely with Sophia University, to support the Bank’s engagement with Japanese academic institutions and to broaden the university’s knowledge base about Africa, Terumichi said.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, African Development Bank Senior Vice-President, Charles Boamah, recognized the importance of the new partnership with the university and lauded Professor Terumichi’s gesture in traveling to Abidjan to sign the agreement in person.

“The MoU also supports Sophia University’s capacity to educate Japanese young people to be ready to work for the Bank. This will be a win-win strategy to improve both organizations’ activities,” he said. “By doing this, we at the African Development Bank would like to give positive impact to the Light up and Power Africa initiative, one of our important strategies to create sustainable development in the continent,” Boamah added.

Cooperation between the two organizations dates back to 2015, when the Bank’s Asia External Representation Office and Sophia University signed an education partnership agreement.