Government Needs The Support Of Everyone--Birim Central MCE

The Birim Central Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Kwabena Bempong, has disclosed that the Government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo needs the support of every citizen to effectively implement its flagship programme such as the Free Senior High School, Planting for Food and Jobs, One-District One-Factory, Infrastructure for Poverty Education, Nation's Builders Corps and the National Youth Employment Programme.

According to him, all must channel their energies into productive ventures of the economy, as that was the only surest way of ensuring a very buoyant economy.

Peace and unity, Mr Bempong, noted provides a stable environment for development to thrive, and however implore all stakeholders to put aside their religious and political affiliations, and rather rally behind the government of President Akufo-Addo for accelerating development of this country.

Explaining some benefits of Government flagship programmes in the Municipality Mr Bempong announced that, a total of 10,062 students have so far benefitted from the Free Senior High School policy while 310 youth have also been employed by Government as Nation's Builders Corps trainees under its various modules.

The Planting for Food and Jobs, he said, created 5,115 direct and indirect jobs and however indicated that the Planting for Export and Rural Programme (PERD) also have raised a total number of 10,000 oil palm seedlings for distribution to farmers in the 2018 and 2019 farming season.

The MCE took the opportunity to advised residents leaving in flood-prone areas in the Municipality to put their respective houses in order to minimize adverse effects associated with flooding as the rainy season approaches.

He assured the general public that, the Assembly and its allied agencies such as the National Disaster Management Organization and the Information Services Department would continue to intensify education to sensitize the general public to make concerted effort to keep their surroundings clean.