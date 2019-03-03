MTN Ghana Reports Strong Performance In Annual Results

Subscribers*

• Subscribers were 20.1 million (17,8 million*)

• Active data subscribers were 13.5 million (6.4 million#)

• Mobile money subscribers were 13.6 million (8.4 million*)

Market share

• Voice Market Share as at the end of year was 49.08%

. Data Market share as at end of year was 59.9%

EBITDA

• Up by 16.5% to GH¢1 588 million

EBITDA margin

• Down by 2.2 percentage points to 37.6%

CAPEX

• Capex spend for the period was GH¢825 million (GH¢723 million, excluding network licenses)

Service revenue

• Up by 23.5%

• 99.4% of total revenue

Data revenue

• Up by 30.2%

• 26.1% of total revenue

Digital (including MoMo) revenue

• Up by 34.6%

• 24.8% of total revenue

Final dividends

• GH¢0.03 per share

MTN Ghana reported a strong performance for the year. Service revenue increased by 23.0%, driven by the strong growth in voice, data and digital revenue. Data revenue increased by 30.2% year on year (YoY) while digital revenue grew by 34,6%. This was driven by a 92.0% increase in data traffic to 137 850TB. MTN Mobile Money supported digital revenue growth and increased its contribution to total revenue to 17.7%. Voice revenue increased by 15.1% YoY and contributed 46.0% to total revenue.

The reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin declined YoY by 2.2 percentage points to 37.6%, following the introduction of the management fee agreement effective 1 May 2018.

Adjusting for management fees, the EBITDA margin would have been higher by 3.1 percentage points to 40.7%.

The business executed well on its capex plans in the year, supporting the improvement in coverage expansion, customer experience and QoS significantly, leading to subscriber growth. During the period, 600 2G sites, 1 100 3G sites and 250 4G sites were rolled out.

The improved network coupled with aggressive sales and product offers drove the improved subscriber growth. Subscribers increased by 12.7% YoY to 20,1 million (13.6% YoY to 17.8 million*). The number of active data subscribers in the same period was 6.4 million#.

MTN Mobile Money (MoMo) continued its positive momentum, adding 17.8% more active MoMo subscribers from December 2017 to 8.4 million*, supported by consistent service delivery across all channels.

MTN Ghana listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) on 5 September 2018 with the largest number of Ghanaian shareholding at 127 826. At the end of December 2018, MTN Ghana’s market capitalisation was GH¢9,7 billion, making it the third largest primary listed company on the GSE.

2019 is the year of the customer: MTN Ghana has declared 2019 as the year of the customer in line with the BRIGHT strategy; with prime focus on customer experience as a tool to create value for shareholders. # Active data subscribers as per MTN Group definition.

* Aligned with the MTN Group definition, subscribers are SIMs which generate or participate in an event that generates revenue for the company. Out of bracket numbers conform to the respective regulator subscriber definition.

About MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services. The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market. Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation. Total network investments from 2006-2017 are about $3.615 Billion. MTN has the widest network coverage across Ghana. With the commercial launch of 4G LTE services, MTN became the only mobile operator providing 4G services in all regional capitals and large cities. The company has also built three modern switch and data centres to deliver stable, reliable, efficient and robust Telecom and Data Services to customers.