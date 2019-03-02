March Brings Us To The State We Should See Ourselves

Esteeming Ourselves Highly as God's delight.

Eph 1:6 To the praise of the glory of His grace, with which He graced us in the Beloved [Jesus Christ];

1 Thes 1:4 Knowing, brothers, beloved of God, your selection;

This month of March 2019, must remind us only to focus our lives or minds on what God thinks of us. Not so much on how good or bad we are. Both of them have negativity. Either you become self-conceited or destructive to your beliefs.

We're who God says we're, so focus on that and pursue your salvation. We have seen that for God to grace us is to make us an object in whom He delights. This is altogether a pleasure to God. In Christ, we have been blessed by God with every blessing.

In the Beloved, we were graced, made the object of God's favour and pleasure. As such an object we enjoy God, and God enjoys us in His grace in His Beloved, who is His delight.

In His Beloved, we also become His delight.

The phrase "in the Beloved" conveys the full delight, satisfaction, and enjoyment God the Father has in us because we have been made the object of His grace and delight. In this sense, we should all appreciate ourselves and ever esteem ourselves highly because we are the object of God's delight.

You should say, "Because God delights in me, I appreciate myself. I even esteem myself highly because I have been positioned in grace and made the object of God's grace."

We should have such a view about ourselves. God delights in us,

not in ourselves, but in His Beloved. Hear my plea today and the rest of your life as a delight of God instead and focus on the closer relationship with God.