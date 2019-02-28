Diary Of A Husband-A Tale Of The Kitchen Lover

The Author

My brothers, we must learn how to cook too, even if we're not doing it now, we will be doing it somewhere in the future. Don't bring "akakabins3m" in this, you will cook.

Even now, some of us cook our personal food. Yo geng! In this very generation where ladies are occupying public positions. What if you get married to an IGP, Head Of Public Office, i mean a career woman who gets stuck with work.

You will wait for her to come home and cook before you eat? Boi😂my brother she won't be in the kitchen 24/7. I love agushie and rice, I hardly take fufu. My wife may love fufu. From the way i see things, my kids will like fufu paa😂 What happens? I will need to suit myself in the kitchen.

That's not slavery. No one is turning you into bulubulu.My YouTube saved videos are my guide, if it gets too technical i call home for apor. Lol Let's stay in track, else you will spend the rest of your life with the woman you love always fighting over your stomach unnecessarily.

Imagine the number of times you eat and multiply if you should be fighting everyday over food. Get a boxing ring charlie😂. Peace❤️

