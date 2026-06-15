Justice Sophia Akuffo did not disclose reason for Council of State resignation — Kwakye Ofosu

The Minister of State in Charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has confirmed that former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has resigned from the Council of State.

He noted that the former Chief Justice did not state any reason when she submitted her resignation letter.

According to him, the resignation letter was submitted to President John Dramani Mahama in September 2025 and has since been formally accepted following consultations between the Presidency and the Council of State.

The confirmation comes after reports emerged that the former Chief Justice had stepped down from the country's highest advisory body.

"I can confirm that indeed Justice Sophia A.B. Akuffo has resigned from her position as a member of the Council of State. She submitted a letter in September 2025 to the President, indicating her desire to resign," Kwakye Ofosu said during a media briefing on Monday.

According to him, the President initially delayed accepting the resignation after members of the Council of State requested time to engage her and determine whether any concerns could be addressed.

"She did not disclose the reason for wanting to resign. When the President received the letter, he was required then to indicate his acceptance of the resignation, but at the behest of the Council of State, he had to hold on because they said they wanted to engage Justice Akuffo to see if there was some grievance that she had that was informing the resignation," he stated.

Kwakye Ofosu said the Council later informed the President that it had engaged the former Chief Justice and had no objection to her resignation being accepted.

As a result, the President formally accepted her resignation, bringing her membership of the Council of State to an end.

The Minister added that processes have already commenced to appoint a replacement in accordance with the relevant constitutional provisions.