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Mon, 15 Jun 2026 Education

Bole SHS investigates alleged sexual misconduct involving teacher and student

  Mon, 15 Jun 2026
Bole SHS investigates alleged sexual misconduct involving teacher and student

Authorities at Bole Senior High School have commenced investigations into allegations involving a teacher and a final-year student following the circulation of a video on social media purportedly linked to the pair.

According to sources, the teacher, who is said to be a science tutor at the school, is alleged to have engaged in inappropriate conduct with the student in one of the school's science laboratories.

The video has generated widespread public discussion and renewed concerns about student welfare and professional standards within educational institutions.

School authorities have not officially identified the individuals involved but have confirmed that an investigation is underway to ascertain the facts surrounding the incident.

The inquiry is expected to determine the authenticity of the video and establish whether any school rules, policies, or professional codes of conduct were violated.

No official details have been released beyond the ongoing investigation, and neither the teacher nor the student linked to the allegations has publicly commented on the matter.

The findings of the investigation are expected to inform any disciplinary or legal measures that may be taken.

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