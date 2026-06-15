Mahama held back acceptance of Sophia Akuffo's resignation letter at request of Council of State

President John Dramani Mahama delayed accepting the resignation of former Chief Justice Sophia Abena Boafoa Akuffo from the Council of State at the request of the Council, according to the Presidential Spokesman and Minister of State for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Presidency in Accra, Mr Kwakye Ofosu confirmed that Justice Akuffo had officially resigned from her position as a member of the Council of State.

“I can confirm that former Chief Justice Sophia Abena Boafoa Akuffo has resigned from her position as a Member of the Council of State,” he said.

According to the Minister, Justice Akuffo submitted her resignation letter to the President in September 2025, expressing her intention to step down from the advisory body. However, she did not state the reasons for her decision.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu explained that although the President was required to formally accept the resignation, he withheld his acceptance after the Council of State requested time to engage the former Chief Justice and determine whether there were any concerns or grievances that could be addressed.

He said the Council subsequently informed the President that it had met with Justice Akuffo and found no evidence of any dispute or misunderstanding between her and the Council.

“The Council got back to the President that they had engaged with the former Chief Justice and that there was no bad blood between them, and that her resignation could be accepted,” he stated.

Following that engagement, President Mahama formally accepted the resignation, bringing Justice Akuffo’s tenure on the Council of State to an end.

“So, the President has formally accepted her resignation and she is no longer a member of the Council of State,” Mr Kwakye Ofosu added.

He further disclosed that President Mahama is expected to announce a replacement for Justice Akuffo on the Council of State in the near future.