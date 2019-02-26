If Primaries Were Horses, Spio And Others Would Ride!

IThe long-awaited and much-discussed Zu-za presidential primary has come and gone. And we now know the Zu-za flagbearer for 2020, don’t we?

Indeed, almost all and sundry knew who the winner would be. Even a political novice could tell that it would take a miracle for President Ogwanfunu to lose the Zu-za presidential slot to any of his six other contenders. The verdict was clear for all to see.

For sure, even President Ogwanfunu’s other six contenders knew that it would be easier to put a goat into the eye of a needle than beating the ex-president. They publicly proclaimed their impending 'success', while privately acknowledging the impossibility of such a feat. It is called cognitive dissonance in psychology.

Nurudeen Iddrissu was virtually unknown in the party and beyond. Many could not help but wonder his real motive for contesting. It did not surprise anybody that he was the last among the lot. But maybe, just maybe, he has achieved his aim of popularizing himself in the party.

Hon. Sylvester Mensah’s 6th position has confirmed the notion that his decision to contest his former boss was ill-thought-out. After he was treated like a criminal by the Ogwanfunu government, one wouldn’t blame him too much for taking the decision out of anger. But the obvious truth is that there was no way Hon. Sly could have beaten President Ogwanfunu for the Zu-za throne.

Did I hear you ask about his political future? His political future in the Umbrella family looks bleak if President Ogwanfunu wins the 2020 polls. So his prayer should be for President Ogwanfunu to lose the 2020 polls. Otherwise, Hasaacas!

Hon. Spio Garbrah’s 5th position was a disappointment to many pundits, but not to me. I did not expect anything better from him and I would tell why.

Hon. Spio is one character that has angered many party folks. Revealing the health card of Candidate Atta Mills was something that his party folks frowned upon, and many have not forgiven him for that indiscretion. His ‘Team B’ comment further irked their anger and also made him new enemies.

In my opinion, therefore, his decision to contest was nothing but foolhardiness. Of course, it is good to have big dreams. But one should not allow his dreams to blind his sense of reason. If you asked me, Hon. Spio’s political career is as good as dead!

Goosie Tanoh, the founder of the breakaway Reform Party, managed to get the 4th position. Of all the candidates, his was the only message that appealed to the masses.

Unfortunately, the masses did not vote based on message, but other factors altogether. Goosie should hang in there and hope for a JM victory in 2020. Maybe he will be rewarded with a position!

Hon. A. S. K. Bagbin secured the 3rd position. Not surprising because Hon. Bagbin has lost his shine. The Hon. Bagbin of today is not the same Bagbin that made the Kufuor government sweat profusely. The Hon. Bagbin of today is unattractive and lacks the charisma of the old Bagbin.

You see, many from the Umbrella stock believe he contributed to making the party unpopular in 2016 through his persistent criticisms. I guess this was their opportunity to poke their fingers in his eyes and show him his 'smoothness level'.

It is, however, curious to note that Hon. Bagbin managed to beat President Ogwanfunu in his home constituency, Nadowli-Kaleo – the only constituency President Ogwanfunu lost out of the 275 constituencies. One could therefore postulate that Hon. Bagbin is likely to win the parliamentary seat again if he contests.

But my hunch tells me to advise Hon. Bagbin not to contest the 2020 parliamentary primaries. After committing the so-called 'abomination' and competed against President Ogwanfunu for the presidential torchbearer of the Umbrella, the vindictive Ogwanfunu camp will do all in its power to ensure his defeat. If I were Bagbin, I would secretly retire after 2020 and concentrate on my legal practice!

Prof. Joshua Alabi was the best among the six other candidates. He managed to secure a distant 2nd position with a paltry 1.5%. I guess the support of Diplomat Victor Gbeho and others from the Volta deluded him into believing that most of the Volta votes were his for the taking. He still has a future in the Umbrella family if he plays his cards well.

As mentioned earlier, President Ogwanfunu’s victory is not a surprise to many. He has won the battle, but can he win the war in 2020?

Interestingly, the victory in the primary has given President Ogwanfunu a false sense of hope that the 2020 election is going to be easy for him and his party. Will someone remind him that qualifying for the World Cup in the Oceania region by beating Tahiti 22-0 is not a guarantee that you will win the World Cup? If only the dead-goat will listen to such a wise counsel!

See you next week for another interesting konkonsa, Deo volente!