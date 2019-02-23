Wasn't I right about Wendy Shay ?

People criticised me for speaking on Wendy Shay's arrogance, lack of talent and creativity. I do however, love her new song All for you. Though that's about all I love. Bullet has managed to lose Ogee the MC ( Ebony Reigns and formerly Wendy Shay's hype man) Mz Forson, Brella, Kofi Anti ( artist manager for Ebony Reigns and before he left Wendy Shay) and DJ Shiwawa ( Formerly Wendy Shay's DJ and Ebony's DJ).

It seems I was right in saying Bullet has promoted Wendy Shay and neglected his now former employees Mz Forson and Brellagh who have immense talent, to focus on Wendy Shay, who was signed after the latter. For reasons only Bullet knows. He has put all his resources into Wendy Shay.

Mz Forson is now signed with Black Avenue, DJ black's record label. Brella gh, Danny beat and the former members of rufftown records, have unfollowed Wendy Shay, didn't wish her happy birthday two days ago and are moving on with their creative careers. Citing Wendy Shay's bad attitude, arrogance and disrespect ( which can be seen by insightful observers by her demeanour on ever platform) or Bullets neglect of them and their talent (which is indisputable).

They had put up with Wendy Shay's misbehaviour and Bullets lack of care for months. However, I'm glad they've realised it's time to go. The straw that broke many a camels back, was when Bullet, Wendy Shay and their backers, didn't want to play a part in acknowledging Ebony Reigns one her anniversary. It seems with all the imitation Wendy Shay is still not their beloved Ebony Reigns.

Rufftown is going downhill without the support team that made them great. Now Bullet is saying he chose dancehall for Ebony Reigns that's why we may think Wendy Shay is copying her, because he is the mastermind behind both their brands. However, it's a bit strange that Ebony Reigns could speak Jamaican patois so well and seemed in her element with dancehall. Whereas Wendy Shay's common pidgin is not great, neither would anyone who actually studies dancehall, call it dancehall. It's whatever Bullet and Wendy Shay have going on.

However I do like Wendy Shay's tenacity and determination to keep moving forward despite what others say. Shay on you, one of her songs wasn't musically good, yet it carried some meaningful lessons to focus and you'll reach your goal. That's a lesson for those who excel in their area, keep going. If Wendy Shay can dominate the Ghanaian music industry with the little she has, what could those with talent in abundance do if they focussed and ignored the outside noise.