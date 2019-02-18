Faith Power: Key To Achievement

Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase.

-Martin Luther King JR.

Faith is a manifestation tool. If you don’t have faith, it will be difficult for you to turn your aspirations, dreams and hopes into reality.

We may consider faith to be the complete trust or confidence we have in somebody or something. It is all about believing.

You have faith when you believe that something you strongly desire is possible of achievement. Faith is believing in the power of God to turn things around in your life.

Jesus knew about the power of faith and what it can do to transform life. He taught his disciples about the importance of faith about 2000 years ago.

What he taught then is still relevant to us today. Jesus said: “If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask of God, who gives to all liberally and without reproach, and it will be given to him. But let him ask in faith, with no doubting, for he who doubts is like a wave of the sea driven and tossed by the wind. For let not that man suppose that he will receive anything from the Lord, he is a double-minded man, unstable in all his ways.” Does this scripture speak to you?

What Jesus meant was this: If we ask anything from God, we must not doubt but believe before it will happen. In other words we must trust in the power of God to give us what we desire and are passionate about.

The reason many people are stuck in life is because they lack faith in God and in their dreams. Doubt is a stumbling block to the manifestation of our dreams, visions and aspirations.

A double-minded person is unstable in his ways, he lacks focus and that is why it will be difficult to turn his desires into reality. We should remember that broken focus is the number one reason success eludes many people.

We should model our life after Jesus. We should be good imitators of his lifestyle.

We should have absolute trust and confidence in his power to give us what we want. He said: “Most assuredly, I say to you, he who believes in Me, the works that I do he will do also, and greater works than these he will do, because I go to My Father. And whatever you ask in My name, that I will do, that the Father may be gloried in the Son. If you ask anything in My name, I will do it.”

Jesus impacted the world in his time. His life touched the lives of those around him.

He healed the sick, exorcised demons, brought the dead back to life, fed multitudes, turned water into wine, walked on water, calmed storms, made the deaf to hear and the blind to see among numerous other miracles. He said we have the ability to do the things he did and even greater works.

He, however, said things will not happen unless we believe in him and make our requests in his name. If we apply his teachings to our life, we can indeed do what he did and even greater things provided we exercise faith in him.

Faith is what enables us to create things. This reminds me of the profound statement made by Dr. Stephen Covey to the effect that “Everything is created twice, first in the mind, then in reality.” Every tangible thing you see first existed as an idea or image in somebody’s mind.

The scriptures state: “By faith we understand that the worlds were framed by the word of God, so that the things which are seen were not made of things which are visible.” (Heb. 11:3).In other words the things we see come from the things which are not visible.

The universe is a unified field. Each and every one of us is connected to this field.

The universe is made up of energy and we are part of it. Our thoughts are energy.

Your thoughts are sent out to this unified field and is created in this world and brought back to you as reality. Our thoughts are thus transmuted into their physical equivalent.

Be wary of your thoughts as they will become your reality. When your mind broadcasts positive thoughts to the universe, it will respond by allowing positive things to manifest in your life. Negative thoughts will produce negative results.

Faith is what inspires action. And action produces results.

For instance if you have to board a plane from country A to country B, your desired destination, there is no guarantee you will arrive safely in the latter. However, having faith that you will arrive safely is what will cause you to buy the ticket and board the flight.

Faith is what enables people to take risks. They take risk because they have a strong belief in a positive outcome.

If you believe you can succeed, you will take action towards its attainment. The lack of faith has a disenabling effect on the individual.

Bible makes it clear: “What does it profit, my brethren, if someone says he has faith but does not have works? Can faith save him? If a brother or sister is naked and destitute of daily food, and one of you says to them, “Depart in peace, be warmed and filled, but you do not give them the things which are needed for the body, what does it profit? Thus also faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead.”

In simple terms, works and faith go together. Faith finds expression in the activities we carry out to actualize our dreams.

We have seen what faith power can do. But how do we acquire faith?

We must believe in the power of Jesus and of God to help us achieve our goals in life. Luke 1:37 says, “For with God nothing will be impossible.”

Faith can come to you as a priceless gift from God. In this case you don’t struggle to get it.

You can also develop faith by reading the scriptures and meditating on them. By reading the Bible you will eventually come to trust God and his promises.

We can listen to powerful and inspirational sermons delivered by men of God. This can rekindle our confidence in God.

We can take inspiration from Biblical characters who lived successful lives as a result of their faith in God. Abraham and Sarah, Moses and Joseph readily come to mind. God decorated their lives with success because of their faith.

We should humble ourselves and ask God for faith and it will be done if there is no doubt in our heart.

Faith is beneficial to the man who has it. It can help accelerate his success in life.

It can contribute to his general well-being. Prayer and meditation is faith being expressed in God.

Both can calm and relax the body and mind.

It drives us to take risk without which success will be difficult to achieve. It enables us to overcome obstacles or turn them into stepping stones to success.

In conclusion, faith is what enables us to anticipate that there will be a positive outcome. It stimulates and sustains our enthusiasm in our quest for successful achievement. It helps us to create the life we desire and deserve. It is the key to living an amazing life.

