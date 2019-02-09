By-Election Violence: NDC, NPP Lacks Understand Of Politics —Rev. Frimpong Manso

President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council Rev Paul Frimpong Manso has said the country's two dominant political parties have a long way to go to advance their politics.

He noted that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) do not understand politics.

“We have been over polarised for so many years and we still don’t know that political parties come to power to improve the lives of the citizenry. It looks like in this country, people come to power for their personal enhancement.

“So whatever they will do to come to power is not because they have the national interest at heart,” he told Evans Mensah on the Ghana Connect discussion show, Friday.

The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Church said he pities the youth who back politicians and carry out dastard acts when their families are comfortably resting elsewhere.

“When politicians say ‘all-die-be-die’ and marching ‘boot-for-boot’, should the situation present itself, would their wives and children be on the frontline to do so?

“It is sad we still have vigilantism in Ghanaian politics when we have police and all the various security institutions” he lamented.

He said such agencies should be smart and go by the tenets of their jobs and not allow themselves to be used as pawns by the two dominant political parties when they assume office.

Rev Frimpong Manso decried how the NDC and NPP take any issue depending on whether they are in power or in opposition.

According to him, the stories of Atewa and Chereponi are not any different from what happened in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency last week.

He said for the country to allow itself to be disgraced on the international stage is not good considering how Ghana is always touted as the beckon of democracy in Africa.

He advised the young people not to allow themselves to be used by politicians.

“The political foundation of the country is wrong and unless we correct it, it will be another merry-go-round in the next 60 years,” Rev. Frimpong Manso said.

Watch the full discussion below:

---Myjoyonline