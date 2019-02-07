Commission of Enquiry Is Needless—Sam George

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo – Prampram Constituency, Sam George says the establishment of the Emile Short's Commission of Enquiry is needless especially when videos and picture evidence are glaring.

The MP who was also given a hot slap by the hooded men believes it was simple and easy to fish out those armed masked men who shot and brutalities members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from the several footages.

“We don’t need a Commission of Enquiry because we know those men who carried out the assault are men who were recruited by Bryn Acheampong who is a Member of Parliament and Minister of State at the Presidency,” he intimated.

According to him, Bryn Acheampong has owned up already and has insisted that he sanctioned those armed masked men in police vehicle, hence there was no need to launch an enquiry into the matter.

Sam George believes that the Commission is one of the several attempts by the government to shield those hoodlums from justice.

“When a person appears before a commission of enquiry and is found guilty,” you are stopped from carrying a new prosecution in court because that commission has the powers to do or not to, he said this when speaking to some journalist during a demonstration at Obra Sport today.

The Inter-Party Coalition for National Sovereignty (PCNS) today, hit the streets of Accra to protest the rising activities of pro-NPP vigilante groups destabilising the state security.