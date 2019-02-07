Ayawaso West Shootings: Akufo-Addo Owes Ghanaians An Apology

The platform for Action on Democracy and Local Governance [PADLOG] Ghana, led by its Convenor, Alhaji Mohammed Duko, has called on His Excellency the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, to as a matter of urgency, apologize to the good people of Ghana over the 'BLACK THURSDAY' shootings during the Bye-elections held at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency of the Greater Accra region.

According to the group, Ghanaians deserve an unqualified apology from the first gentleman of the land, the president, due to the treatment some National Security Officers meted out to innocent citizens at Bawalashie.

PADLOG views the incidents at the Bawalashie park as barbaric, uncivilized, shameful and undemocratic to say the least and which has seriously dented are a hard-won image as a Beacon of Democracy in sub –Saharan Africa ‘.

These views were shared by the Executive member of PADLOG in a statement signed by the Executive Director of PADLOG Alhaji Mohammed Doku.

The president Nana Addo should be held responsible for Presiding over a National Security Council that has the impudence to illegally form its own militia out of a Party Vigilante Group ;releasing them to freely chase ,beat, shoot ,maim and misconduct themselves this way without recourse and due respect for human dignity in broad daylight must be made to humbly apologize to Ghanaians for this disgraceful act ‘, PADLOG ,added .

If any Ghanaian has a ‘blame’ to give, for any statement action or comment, however unpalatable it may be should be ‘CHAIRMAN OF THE NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL, President AKUFO ADDO.

Setting up the Commission of Inquiry

We noticed that the setting up of a Commission of Inquiry to probe the violence that marred the by-election at Ayawaso West Wuogon on Thursday, 31 January 2019, is an attempt by the government to set the perpetrators free.

The government set up the Commission to investigate the shooting incident by some national security operatives that led to the injury of several NDC supporters at the party’s private residence at La-Bawaleshie.

The Commission is chaired by a former Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Justice Emile Short.

Legal expert Prof Henrietta Mensah Bonsu and Mr Patrick K. Acheampong, a former IGP, are members of the Commission.

Nobody can convince me that having being Attorney General of this country for so long and being the president of the Ghana Bar Association and so on, Akufo-Addo doesn’t understand the constitutional provision for the establishment of Commissions of Inquiry. He does, and, indeed, when he was Attorney General, some commissions were established.

So, we don’t understand. But this is in keeping with the history of the NPP. Whenever their backs are at the wall and they want to find an escape route and get protection for their members who have found themselves on the wrong side of the law, they will do all kinds of things to free their people. So, the bottom line is that NPP has no intention to get their party hoodlums punished for any atrocities they might have committed at Ayawaso West Wuogon.

Questions they should answer

1. What were the security preparations prior to the Ayawaso by-election and were all parties made away of the security arrangements?

2. Were there any meetings between the police and the national security secretariat prior to the by-election?

3. Were there any particular threats or intelligence concerning the election which could have led to its disruption and was this information passed between the two agencies as well as the Electoral Commission?

4. What is the state of intelligence sharing between the National Security and the Ghana Police considering the police were kept in the dark about the intelligence that led to the decision to deploy the NSC squadron?

5. Which agency was in charge of the security at the constituency, was it the police or officials of National Security?

6. What is the standard operating procedure for the use of live bullets in a crowded area and was it followed at the residence of the NDC candidate, Delali Brempong’s residence?

PADLOG is calling on the president to sack minister of state in charge of National Security Hon Bryn Acheampong and the IGP David Asante Apeatu to resign as a matter of urgency and protect the little integrity left.

The Minister of State in-charge of National Security, Bryan Acheampong, to step aside ahead of findings of a probe into last week’s shooting incident during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

The Convenor,

Hon Alhaji Mohammed Duko