FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
19 minutes ago | General News

By Akwasi Brobbey
Health Professionals Cry Over Poor Infrastructure

Health professionals in the Dunkura Health Center in the Bosome-Freho District of the Ashanti Region of Ghana, are appealing to the regional health directorate, religious groups and other non-governmental organizations (NGO) to come to their aid.

They are asking for a facelift to the Health Center to enhance quality health care delivery in the area.

In an interview with modernghana, the health professionals lamented that there are no proper means of convenience.

According to them, the health facility lacks toilet and bathroom making it difficult for patients and nurses to ease themselves.

They further added that accommodation for health workers is another difficult challenge which often delays nurses from reporting to work on time to attend to patients.

In an interview with the Assembly Member of Muotuo Electoral Area, Hon. Augustine Mensah, he said all attempt to get the authorities attention to address the situation at the facility has proven futile.

He is appealing to the Member of Parliament for the constituency Hon.Joyce Adwoa Akoh Dei, the District Chief Executive (DCE), Hon.Yaw Danso and other benevolent groups to come to their aid.

Akwasi Brobbey
Akwasi Brobbey Ashanti Region Correspondent
General News
