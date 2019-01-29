Don't Collect Monies In Any Form From Pupils -GES

Modernghana has received a report on a new circular to all heads of basic schools with the heading 'Non-Collection Of All Forms Of Monies From Parents or Pupils of Public Schools'.

The new direcive which was signed by the Director General of Education, Prof. Opoku Amankwa is instructing all District Directors of Education and Circuits Supervisors to disinseminate the new directive and it's enforcement. The new directive is in every district in the country needs to be adhered by every head of public schools.

This circular was to inform the various heads that, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has once again directed that no Head of Basic School or Teacher is allowed to collect any form of monies from parents or pupils with regards ro children's education.

These include: Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) dues, Termly Examination Printing Fees, Mock Fees and Extra Classes etc.

The new directive further threatened that, anyone who contravenes the said directive could risk been dismissed, demoted or suffer any other appropriate sanctions.

When the Ashanti Region Correspondent, Akwasi Brobbey spoke to some heads and teachers of the various public schools in the region, the entire heads and teachers showed a great sense of displeasure to the new directive and lamented on how the NPP led administration is making teaching in basic schools very uncomfortable and inefficient.

Some added that, the most important thing the government should do is to provide the necessary textbok and teaching and learning materials and not to waste the limited resources on organising irrelevant meetings to come out with such an odd directive.