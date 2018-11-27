Two Nigerians Remanded

Two Nigerians who snatched a brown envelope from a victim have been remanded into police custody.

The suspected thieves, who were nearly lynched but for the timely intervention of a policeman were reported to have been obstructed by a taxi cab.

Two Nigerians, Benjamin Onyedikachi Onyema and Harrison Nneji, both 24, who for the timely intervention of a policeman would have been lynched for an attempted robbery were on Monday remanded into police custody by An Accra Circuit Court.

They however denied conspiring to rob the alleged victim. The two are expected to make their next appearance in court on December 10, this year.

Police Inspector Samuel Ahiabor, prosecuting told the Court presided over by Mrs Priscilla Dapaah Mireku that the Prosecution Witness is a police officer.

He said on November 8, this year, at about 1700hours, the policeman was at his duty post when a passer-by alerted him that an angry mob were beating up two Nigerians suspected of robbery.

He said the officer moved to the scene and with the assistance of other witnesses rescued the two and took them to the Police Station.

The Prosecution said Onyema and Nneji confessed that they had travelled from Cote D'Ivoire on an unregistered motorbike.

He said when they reached Elubo, they obtained a false number plate M-09-321-GW, which they fixed on the bike and rode it to Accra.

Inspector Ahiabor said, on reaching a place near the Ridge Hospital, they rode close to the young man, who was walking along on the road holding a brown envelope.

The Prosecution said Onyema snatched the envelope from the victim and attempted to run but the victim raised an alarm which attracted a taxi driver who drove to obstruct the motor bike from getting away with the cab leading to the arrest of the two.

He said some witnesses at the scene subjected them to severe beating but for the intervention of the policeman who with others rescued the two.

---Ghana News Agency