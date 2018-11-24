modernghana logo

FEATURED: Nana Akufo-Addo Will Lose In 2020!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
46 minutes ago | News Education

Accra New Town (ANT) Experimental 1 JHS Old Students Association Launched

…As 1997 Year Group Donates Educational And Sports Kits To Alma Mater

Sammy Heywood Okine
Accra New Town (ANT) Experimental 1 JHS Old Students Association Launched

The Old Students Association of Accra New Town (ANT) Experimental 1 Junior High School (JHS) has been launched with a donation by the 1997 Year Group to encourage others to visit and contribute to the institution that has contributed richly to their lives.

Mr. Israel Nornyibey, a marketing consultant who is president of the 1997 Year Group encouraged other old students to form their year groups and contribute to the maintenance and development of the school that has nurtured them to become responsible citizens.

He noted the ANT has produced many people who are now professionals in various fields of endeavour and it is now ripe for them to save the school which was originally founded in 1942.

He said it is refreshing when old friends come together to find solutions for common problems, as there is more strength in unity.

He led in the donation of items like white and graph boards, exercise books, pens, shavers, sport kits (jerseys and balls) and hygienic products valued at 9,000ghc to the school.

“This is just the beginning of greater things to come” he assured the students.

Mr. Daniel Doe, head teacher of the school expressed his joy and satisfaction and appealed to other old students and year groups to follow the example of the 1997 year group. He hinted that the JHS department was founded in 1987, and the school has a huge population, however the facilities and equipment in the school are not much.

Solomon Kornyo, the sports master of the school said the jerseys and balls will motivate them to excel in extra curricula activities when they compete with other schools. He said there are budding talents, but there is no space to operate and wished they has their own sports fields to play football and basketball.

Mr. O. Ansah, one of the oldest teachers and the head teacher were presented with special gifts, after some students have displayed their talents in poetry, drumming and dancing.

The interim executive of the 1997 year group include; Israel Nornyibey (president), Abigail Mensah (vice president), Joyce Bokpe (secretary), Prince Atitsogbui (financial secretary), Theresa Hulede (vice financial secretary ), Edwin Patrick Agyiri (organizer) and Ransford Etse Amaglo (vice organizer).

1124201821745 8dt2wjivuq img20181118wa0003

1124201821745 rvmypdb553 img20181117wa0045

1124201821746 n6iul8w332 img20181118wa0005

News Education
2nd Edition of Unilever Minigolf Schools Competition Launched
“Reading Develops Your Mind And Your Spirit” - Ramah Brew
Reading Books Saved My Life - Korkor Amartefio
Encouraging Children To Read Is The Task Of The Whole Society - Tirso A.S. Dos Santos
Deputy Minister For Education Launches Book Booths Initiative
GES Terminate Contract Of 10 Teachers For Misconduct
Kufuor Scholar Inspires and Mentors 200 Girls
Fund Launched To Suport Free Senior High School Policy.

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1CHASE LOVE,LOVE WILL FLEE THEE.FLEE LOVE,LOVE WILL CHASE THEE

By: CYCLO quot-img-1
body-container-line