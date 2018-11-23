The bible makes us understand that God created the world and we are told from the scriptures that God created man in his own image and likeness.

Genesis:1.1

In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.

Genesis:1.27

So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.

So now, what does it mean to create? To create means to make something out of nothing; and the word 'make' means to bring into shape something from pre-existing substance.

Today, we want to look at something very important. Creating your future or creating your tomorrow. For you to be able to create your future you need your today. That is to say, your tomorrow is an investment of what you do today. Maybe today you are jobless, maybe today you are hungry, maybe your today is in a mess - But listen to me, If you don't do something about your today, your tomorrow will not be any better.

When God appeared in the Genesis, the bible says, the world was in a mess.

Genesis1:2

And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters.

We are told of three beautiful things here.

1. The earth was without form

2. Darkness was upon the face of the deep

3. God moved upon the surface of the earth

Maybe as you are reading this, you think your life is without form and void, you dont see any light at the end of the tunnel. You have been moving over the problems of your life, but the more you move, the more problems you find. It is as though there is no hope for you.

Dearly beloved, I was sent to write this because of you. I want to encourage you to create your future. When God came into the world and found the state in which the world was (in a mess), he introduced something - Light. God brought light because there was darkness.

What is light? Light gives meaning; light brings understanding, light is knowledge. Light gives direction. Have you introduced light into your life? What do you add to your life? What do you do with that which you add to your life?

There are folks who are always knowledge-full but will never apply it, the secret to greatness is Knowledge applied. Have you put to work that which you learnt in the past? What you do today is creating some kind of future for you.

Where do you see yourself in the next five years? Maybe you see yourself as a bank manager, that is beautiful. But ask yourself, how can one become a bank manager? Are you doing something that will lead you into that area?

Maybe you want to own a supermarket or supermall, what are you doing about that? Have you started something? It is good to have great dreams, but my dear, great dreams do not become great by itself, you have a role to play and I want to encourage you, create your future today.

Author: Edmund Koby Kyei Baffour Rhema

Founder - Rhema Youth Foundation

[email protected]

Rhemaworld Publication