GRIDCo Reveals Exact Cause Of Recent Power Cuts

As residents of Accra continue to be worried over what might be the possible cause of yet another moment of interruption of power supply, the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has been explaining the issues seeking to allay fears of Ghanaians.

GRIDCo has in this technical direction revealed that power outages in some parts of Accra is as a result of a drop in the gas pressure at the Aboadze plant.

According to a statement from GRIDCO, it had to call on other thermal plants in Tema in order to restore full power supply to the affected areas.

The Company gave assurances that enough power is being generated to meet Ghana's power demand and that it is committed to ensuring continuous supply to all customers.

But the Minority Spokesperson on Mines and Energy, Adam Mutawakilu, wants the government to be truthful about the recent power outages being experienced in the country.

Adam Mutawakilu insists that GRIDCO's explanation is not tenable especially when there is supposed to be a power reserve margin that can be utilized in times of such shortfalls.

Speaking to Citi News' Duke Mensah Opoku, the Damongo MP indicated that the outages are as a result of serious liquidity challenges in the power sector.

“The issue is that there are serious liquidity challenges in the power sector irrespective of the many assurances by the government. This government is misapplying the ESLA bond that John Mahama introduced to leverage the energy sector.” “It is evident that 'dumsor' is coming back. The excuses given by VRA and GRIDCO are not reasonable. If you talk about Aboadze thermal plant having challenges, we have the excess power of 804 MegaWatts so they should have excess capacity in the power sector so that when one plant goes down, another one functions. So that explanation given should not be accepted by Ghanaians; they should take it with a pinch of salt, he added.

Full statement by GRIDCO

Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) wishes to inform the general public of power supply challenges experienced on Tuesday, November 20, 2018, during the peak periods between 7:00 pm and 9:00pm.

This was as a result of a sudden drop in gas pressure at Aboadze which caused a reduction in power generation from the West. GRIDCo had to call on other thermal plants in Tema to restore full power supply.

GRIDCo assures the general public that there is enough generation to meet power demand. We are working with all power generators to ensure continuous supply to all customers and will keep the public informed of further developments.

We deeply regret any inconvenience caused. GRIDCo thanks you for your patience and cooperation.

