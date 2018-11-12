2019 Budget A Big Relief For Ghanaians--NPP Communicator

A member of the communications team for the New Patriotic Party, Kofi Ameyaw has urged Ghanaians to remain calm assuring that the 2019 budget to be read Thursday will bring hope and relief to their suffering.

He stated the 2019 budget will be a true reflection of what the Nana Addo led administration Promised Ghanaians ahead of the 2016 general elections because this would be the first time that the budget will not be under the restrictions of the international monitor fund(IMF).

"This budget will be a reflection of Nana Addo's policies and programmes because it won't come under the restrictions of the IMF."

"Meaning we are going to have a rare impact of the President's well thought of budget based on his assessment of the country" - He said

He added this will afford the government the opportunity to channel funds into the various sectors of the economy that needs to be attended to hence improving on the quality of life of Ghanaians.

Speaking on Yensempa which airs on Agoo TV, Mr. Ameyaw said should this budget fail to bring relieve and improvement in the lives of the citizenry, then Ghanaians can say the NPP government has failed them.

“Beyond this budget if we don’t see any significant improvement with regards to our economic fortunes then there would be hard times ahead.”

According to him, Government has since assuming power laid the various foundations to ensure that the ordinary Ghanaian sees an improvement in their lives.