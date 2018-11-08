More Chaos Hit Adentan Highway

-->

The killing of a female student on the Adentan Highway in the Greater Accra region has triggered fresh outrage.

Angry residents have set tyres ablaze, billows of smoke clutch the atmosphere making the road with a 100km/hr speed limit unpassable.

“No more deaths!”, the residents have been chanting folowing the accident which occured at about 4pm Thursday.

The accident becomes the 195th recorded on the Adentan-Madina Highway in 2018 alone. The latest fatality is a first-year female student of the West Africa Senior High School (WASS).

The footbridge remains uncompleted, traffic lights are faulty and no road signs on the highway makes it the deadliest in Accra.

Officers of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) were on the scene to put out the fire while the police are yet to get to the scene to control the irate residents.

There is massive traffic on the road as one part of it has been closed due to the action of the angry residents.

Below are pictures and videos from the scene.