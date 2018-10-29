Low Water Oxygen To Blame For Tilapia Death

The affected tilapia

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Council for Scientific Research Institute-Water Research Institute (CSIR-WRI) have revealed that large quantities of tilapia died at Asutuare in the Shai-Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region due to low oxygen in the water at the fish farm.

According to the research institute, the initial results indicate that the poor quality of water at the farm of the China Fujian, a Chinese company, caused the deaths of the fish, but investigation is still ongoing for final report.

Dr. Seth Koranteng Agyakwah, acting Director of CSRI made the disclosure at the fundraising dinner for the 60th anniversary of the institute.

According to him, “The results indicate that the low level of oxygen could also have caused the deaths of the fish, but we still need to find out whether conservative organism were equally responsible.”

There was looming danger at Asutsuare after more than six tons of Tilapia died on the fish farm on the Volta Lake under mysterious circumstances.

Some people suspect that fingerlings from China, which were imported into the country, could not stand the conditions in Ghana.

The fish, which died under strange conditions, were buried near the company's premises.

It is open secret that the Chinese are taking advantage of the huge fish market in Ghana.

Reports said Ghana consumes over 950 metric tons of fish annually of which about 60 percent are imported.