"I Didn’t Collapse" - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has dismissed rumours that suggest that he collapsed and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital over the weekend.

According to the President, his life is in the hands of God and that those whose political fortunes depend on his demise will not see their dream manifest.

Speculations were rife on Social Media over the weekend that the President’s health had worsened and he had been rushed to the 37 military Hospital for treatment.

It later emerged that the President was only at the military hospital to visit his brother-in-law who was on admission.

Speaking at the National Cyber Security Awareness month organized jointly by the Ministry of Communications and the National Cyber Security Centre at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), under the theme: “A Safer Digital Ghana”, the President urged the public to disregard the report.

“My presence at the military hospital to visit my brother-in-law, the famous pilot Captain Pius Mensah who is unfortunately there for a hip operation has been translated to my collapse on social media.

“All I can say is that those whose political fortunes depend on my ill health and my degeneration, all I can say is that we are all in the hands of God, Amen.”