A life of vanity

I watch the multitude and I'm grieved.

Too much pride

Disrespect and hypocrisy

In the end

What do we take along?

I drown my eyes in the dark

In the old space do I appear in the presence of light?

But things only get worse

Everyone seem to be self-absorbed

A pledge of self and self only

Abundant beans but hungry beings

The irony is cataclysmic

Greedy beings

Too much injustice

Miscarriage of justice here and there

But in the end

Who becomes liable?

Too much greed and arrogance

Slander and libel flooding every enterprise

Never content with anointed cheese

Smearing insults and raining violence

In the quest for money and butter

For the fame

Causing our homes to shutter

And making our mothers scatter

To our own detriment do we play this game

But in the end

Will you be better or bitter?

Buttering our side of the bread is not a crime.

But the thought that we deserve it better makes us wicked.

All for one

Little to nothing for everyone

But in the end

Will having all of it guarantee longevity?

Eyes bulging out of its socket

Grasping the best of sights

And wishing others wallow in the darkest of nights

In the end

What do you gain?

Perpetuating discord

Dividing the house against one another

Craving for power and authority

And inciting our future to chaos

Making our hearts leap

Like squirrels in rain

In the end

Does power resurrect the long sleep?

With a devilish smile

Feigned to deceive

Changing shells and throwing arrows

To rip us apart in the road so narrow

In the end

What glory perfects your story?