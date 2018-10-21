I watch the multitude and I'm grieved. Too much pride Disrespect and hypocrisy In the end What do we take along?
I drown my eyes in the dark In the old space do I appear in the presence of light? But things only get worse Everyone seem to be self-absorbed A pledge of self and self only Abundant beans but hungry beings The irony is cataclysmic Greedy beings Too much injustice Miscarriage of justice here and there But in the end Who becomes liable?
Too much greed and arrogance Slander and libel flooding every enterprise Never content with anointed cheese Smearing insults and raining violence In the quest for money and butter For the fame Causing our homes to shutter And making our mothers scatter To our own detriment do we play this game But in the end Will you be better or bitter?
Buttering our side of the bread is not a crime. But the thought that we deserve it better makes us wicked. All for one Little to nothing for everyone But in the end Will having all of it guarantee longevity?
Eyes bulging out of its socket Grasping the best of sights And wishing others wallow in the darkest of nights In the end What do you gain?
Perpetuating discord Dividing the house against one another Craving for power and authority And inciting our future to chaos Making our hearts leap Like squirrels in rain In the end Does power resurrect the long sleep?
With a devilish smile Feigned to deceive Changing shells and throwing arrows To rip us apart in the road so narrow In the end What glory perfects your story?
A life of vanity
