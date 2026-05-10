NDC sleepwalking into 2028 defeat due to deep internal greed, neglect — GFL warns

Mr Abraham Koomson, Secretary General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), has warned that the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) government is gradually drifting toward electoral defeat despite the overwhelming mandate entrusted to it by Ghanaians.

According to him, the party is undermining its own political advantage through internal greed, neglect of its grassroots support base, and premature succession politics.

Speaking in an interview with Modern Ghana News, Mr Koomson said many Ghanaians were beginning to lose confidence in the government’s ability to fulfil its 2024 campaign promises.

“One and a half years on and the government is yet to successfully prosecute any corrupt official from the previous administration, and the process to recover looted national assets is unimpressive. Generally, Ghanaians are beginning to lose trust in the party’s ability to fulfil its 2024 manifesto pledges,” he stated.

Mr Koomson argued that the major challenge confronting the NDC is the growing disconnect between the party leadership and its grassroots supporters. He noted that many young party supporters who worked tirelessly for the NDC’s return to power in 2024 now feel sidelined and abandoned while political appointees consolidate personal influence and wealth.

The labour leader stressed that the party was “sleepwalking into defeat” by ignoring the very people who contributed to its electoral victory.

He also criticised some appointees within the Mahama administration, accusing them of prioritising personal enrichment over public service and national development.

“The president’s initial idea of being a tough president and whipping his appointees into line has gradually faded away, and the appointees are enriching themselves instead of focusing on the agenda,” he said.

“The mandate Ghanaians gave you was not a licence to feed off the state. It was a contract to deliver jobs, infrastructure, and dignity. If you abandon that contract, you lose the moral authority to govern,” he added.

Mr Koomson warned that if such conduct continues unchecked, public confidence in the government could erode rapidly.

He called on the NDC Council of Elders to intervene and restore discipline within the administration before the situation worsens.

“This is not the time for silence or diplomacy. The Elders must step in now and remind government officials that they serve the people, not themselves,” he stressed.

According to him, decisive internal discipline remains the only way to restore confidence among party faithful and the wider Ghanaian public.

Mr Koomson also condemned the growing internal discussions over who should succeed President John Dramani Mahama, describing the early succession debates as reckless and divisive.

“These succession conversations are premature and destructive. They create factions, stall governance, and signal to Ghanaians that the party is more concerned with power than performance,” he said.

He warned that failure by the NDC to address youth dissatisfaction, enforce accountability, and end internal divisions could turn the party’s current political strength into a major liability.

“The energy that brought this administration into office is the same energy that can undo it if it’s ignored,” he cautioned.

Mr Koomson urged the party leadership to move swiftly to address grievances among supporters before frustration turns into political disengagement or defection. He said the solution lies in empowering grassroots structures and creating meaningful opportunities for party faithful and the youth who campaigned for change.

He further predicted that if the NDC fails to correct its course, the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) could gradually regain political ground ahead of the 2028 general elections.

“Currently, the NPP cannot win any elections in the near future on its own merit. It will only return to power if the NDC hands it over,” he stated.

“The NPP are not gaining ground because they are stronger. They are waiting for the NDC to collapse from within. And right now, the conditions for that collapse are being created,” he added.

Mr Koomson maintained that the NPP does not necessarily need to win Ghana back politically, but rather the NDC risks losing power through internal failures.

The NDC returned to power in the December 2024 elections under President John Dramani Mahama, while the NPP is currently reorganising in opposition ahead of the 2028 polls.

Mr Koomson’s remarks reflect growing concerns within sections of the NDC about maintaining party unity and sustaining public confidence midway through the government’s term, particularly among Ghana’s youthful and politically active electorate.