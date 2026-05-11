'People expect results' — Mamponghene tells Mahama on affordable housing

State Housing Company Limited (SHC) has been urged to ensure the successful completion of a new affordable housing project it has initiated at Dedesua in the Bosomtwi District of Ashanti dubbed the "Dedesua Green City Affordable Housing Project.

President Mahama cut the sod for construction works to start on Saturday, May 9, 2026.

Daasebre Osei Bonsu III, the Mamponghene, who represented the Asantehene at the sod cutting ceremony, stressed that Ghanaians are expecting tangible results than unfulfilled promises.

Call for accountability and delivery

Speaking at the event Daasebre Osei Bonsu III said many housing and infrastructure projects initiated in the country had failed to progress beyond announcements and sod-cutting ceremonies.

“Many projects begin with good intentions but fail to materialise,” Daasebre Osei Bonsu III said.

“People expect execution, accountability and results,” he added.

The Mamponghene said the Asantehene has released more than 200 acres of land to the government in the last 16 years for affordable housing development, but successive administrations of SHC have failed to commence work on the project site.

He, however, commended President Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration for reviving the initiative.

“Your Excellency, we are grateful to you and the NDC government for making this vision a reality,” he said.

Daasebre Osei Bonsu III further expressed optimism that President Mahama would commission the first phase of the housing project before the end of his current term in office.

SHC outlines housing delivery plans

The Managing Director of SHC, John Sherif Bawa, assured stakeholders that the project had moved beyond the planning stage and was backed by financing arrangements and implementation timelines.

“It is not simply a promise. It is not a concept. It is not a rendering on a presentation slide that will gather dust in a boardroom,” Mr Bawa said.

According to him, the first phase of the project will deliver 214 two and three-bedroom detached houses by the end of the fourth quarter of 2027.

He said the full development would provide 1,067 housing units over a five-year period on the 200-acre site.

The project is expected to include two, three and four-bedroom detached houses, two-bedroom semi-detached houses, and one, two and three-bedroom apartments designed to cater for different income groups.

Mr Bawa appealed to President Mahama to support the project through the government's Big Push infrastructure programme by financing roads, drainage and sewage systems estimated to cost GH¢100 million.

“I ask, humbly, Your Excellency, that you consider making a small donation from the Big Push to cover the costs of the horizontal infrastructure for this project,” he said.

He explained that government support for the infrastructure component would help SHC keep housing prices below prevailing market rates.

Warning against encroachment

Daasebre Osei Bonsu III warned against encroachment on land earmarked for the housing project.

He directed caretaker chiefs, family heads and individuals to desist from unauthorised occupation or allocation of portions of the land.

“Any action intended to delay, frustrate, or undermine the development will not be tolerated,” he warned.

The Mamponghene advised anyone with concerns regarding ownership or boundaries within the project area to report directly to the Asantehene for resolution.

The Minister of Works and House, Kenneth Gilbert described the Dedesua Green City Project as part of broader efforts to reduce Ghana's housing deficit while promoting environmentally sustainable urban development.

According to him, the project incorporates green building concepts in response to growing concerns over climate change and rising temperatures.

“Sustainability in housing is no longer optional. It is essential,” Mr Adjei said.