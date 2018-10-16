One Person In Critical Condition Following Kokomba Market Fire

One person is currently in critical condition at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after her property and other structures at the ‘Konkomba’ Market in Accra was ravaged by fire

Residents believe the fire Tuesday, which has affected more than 200 people might have been caused by an electrical fault.

Joy News’ Ernest Kojo Manu who was at the scene reported that almost half of the make-shift properties within the market was consumed by the fire.

One of the affected persons said he was at work when he was called that his structure was burning. He rushed back only to realise his place has been raised to the ground.

“I live here with my two children and my wife and we don’t know where we are going to sleep this evening,” the devasted man said.

For Alhassan Abdul Razak, who said he is a security guard, he was not able to salvage any property as he stood in shock watching his property consumed by the fire.

“I was sleeping outside because I was on the night shift when I heard about the fire. Luckily for me, I was able to save my wife and two-weeks-old baby but my uniform and everything is gone,” he said.

According to some angry residents, who fetched water to help the officers of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to put out the fire, the story would have been different.

“We won’t have lost our properties and structures if the Fire Service people had come early to put out the fire,” a woman who had cried her eyes out said.

But officers of the GNFS said until the residents relocate or restructure the neighbourhood very little can be done to help them in case of any disaster.

Watch the video:

