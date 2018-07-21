The Adhocratic And Inconsistent Nation We Call Ghana

The indiscete assault of the vulnerable nursing mother by the cop is rather unfortunate and most disgusting. The actionable steps taken by the key stakeholders must not fade away with a ceasure in the tensed social media demand for justice for the lady.

However, the grand wave of social media angst in this assault issue was in a chronic short supply when same cops shot and killed seven Zongo youths in Kumasi. The grandswelling political action in this matter was uttterly absent the mass murder of the Zongo youths. Same week, same police brutality but different response measures.

If for nothing at all, a demand for a forensic probe of the shootings would have been in place. We have allowed the Zongos to carry their own cross. We are, by a collective action, authoring a selective justice for victims of same crime. In serving the delicacy of justice at the dinner table of victims of police brutality, the portion of a nursing mother assaulted in a banking hall must be equal to the portion of seven Zongo youths unjustifiably killed in Kumasi.

Do we truly believe in our Constitution and the laws that flow from it? Are we equal before our laws? The nursing mother and the slayed Zongo youths are both victims of police brutality. To say the least, we are treating them very differently. Do they deserve equal or similar treatment? My nation i call Ghana is filled with cerified hypocrites, inconsistent justice delivery system and autocratic system that does not serve Kwame as much it serves Kwadwo.

Former US Senator Hubert Humphrey was right, " A society should be judged by how it protects those in the shadows of life, the young, the sick, the elderly and the poor". Let us abandon ADHOCRACY and be a nation, truly under "Freedom and Justice " that protects and treats you and me on equal scale.

The Lives of Zongos Also Matter!