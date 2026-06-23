Disability Act lacks teeth, must be strengthened — Annoh-Dompreh

Minority Chief Whip and Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has called for a review of the Persons with Disability Act, 2006 (Act 715).

He stated that the law must be strengthened with enforcement mechanisms to protect the rights of persons with disabilities.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, June 23, the lawmaker said persons with disabilities are not seeking sympathy but are demanding the support and opportunities guaranteed to them under the law.

He also urged government to expedite work on proposed amendments to the legislation, which he said has already been submitted to Cabinet for consideration.

"Our compatriots are not asking for sympathy. They are asking that by law, they are given the necessary support as is given to every citizen of this country. It shouldn't be the case that the impression is out there that they are asking for sympathy," he said.

According to Mr. Annoh-Dompreh, persons with disabilities have identified three key areas that should be incorporated into a revised law.

These include a minimum employment quota, tax exemptions, and enforcement provisions to ensure compliance with the law.

He noted that advocacy for disability rights has been sustained for decades and eventually led to the passage of Act 715 in 2006.

However, he said the implementation of the law has fallen short of expectations.

The Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP said persons with disabilities are calling for at least a five percent employment quota and both partial and absolute tax exemptions to improve their welfare and economic opportunities.

He further argued that the current approach of appealing to institutions and employers to comply with the law is inadequate.

"There should be a penal enforcement mechanism, so that companies and corporate bodies, or even individuals who by law are mandated to execute certain deliverables, don't do it, [can be penalised]," he stated.