Digital Barbarism: Stakeholders Must Arrest, Publicly Shame, and Force the Vulgar Online Bully to Clean Community Gutters

A disgusting, viral video tearing through Facebook has reached a tipping point of public tolerance. In the recording, a female voice unleashes a torrent of unprintable, vile, and highly explicit attacks directly targeting President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama.

This is not political commentary. This is not free speech. This is pure, unadulterated digital barbarism. The weaponization of social media to launch toxic, gutter-level assaults on the First Family must be crushed with the full force of the law. We call on all law enforcement agencies, state regulators, and community leaders to launch an immediate manhunt, arrest the perpetrator, publicly name and shame her, and enforce humiliating punitive actions to cleanse our digital space.

Gross Violation of NMC Guidelines and the Law

This viral assault is a middle finger to Ghana’s regulatory frameworks. The National Media Commission (NMC) has clear, strict guidelines on offensive, indecent, and defamatory content across all media platforms—including digital spaces. The NMC guidelines explicitly prohibit the broadcast of materials that offend public decency, promote hate, or engage in malicious defamation.

The Ghana Police Service and its Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team must act now. Under Section 207 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), using such abusive language in a public medium to provoke a breach of peace is a serious criminal offense. Facebook is a public arena, not a lawless jungle. The National Signals Bureau must track this individual's IP address, drag her out of her hiding place, and prosecute her immediately.

A Disgrace to Ghanaian Womanhood and Cultural Values

What makes this viral video particularly sickening and unforgivable is the identity of the abuser. This is a woman using the most degenerate, unprintable, and vulgar words to desecrate and mock the anatomy and body of a fellow woman—the First Lady of the Republic.

In Ghanaian culture, a woman is traditionally viewed as the custodian of dignity, moral virtue, and societal respect. For a woman to strip away her own self-respect to publicly launch sexually explicit and derogatory attacks on another woman's body violates every sacred cultural value we hold dear. It is an abomination. This level of moral decay cannot be ignored under the guise of online clout. She has disgraced Ghanaian womanhood, and she must pay the price publicly.

Meta (Facebook) Ghana Must Purge This Filth Immediately

We are issuing an urgent, immediate call to action to Meta (Facebook) Ghana and its content moderation teams. This video is a flagrant breach of Facebook’s own Community Standards regarding cyberbullying, harassment, and hate speech.

Meta cannot sit idly by while its platform is used as a launching pad for explicit, targeted character assassination against leadership. Meta must deploy its digital tools to immediately pull down this video, scrub it from the servers, and permanently terminate the account of the perpetrator. Social media corporations operating in Ghana must respect national decency laws and cooperate with state actors to halt the spread of toxic content before it causes irreversible harm to our social fabric.

Final Warning to Clout-Chasing Bloggers and Pages

Let this serve as an absolute, unyielding warning to all bloggers, internet influencers, and social media pages who are currently sharing, reposting, or amplifying this vile video for cheap algorithmic engagement: Cease and desist immediately.

By sharing this clip, you are not doing "journalism"; you are acting as an accomplice to a crime. Amplifying criminal offensive conduct makes you legally liable under Ghana’s electronic communication laws. The security agencies are watching, and any page or blogger found promoting this explicit abuse for clicks and views will be aggressively hunted down, exposed, and shut down alongside the primary culprit.

Punishment: Hard Labor and Community Garbage Cleaning

Fines and comfortable jail cells are far too soft for this level of public malice. The judiciary must introduce harsher, deeply humiliating deterrents to stop this rising tide of cyber-vulgarity.

Upon her inevitable conviction, the courts must sentence this offender to mandatory, heavily supervised hard labor: cleaning choked gutters and packing rotting garbage in her own local community.

There is no better antidote to digital arrogance than physical humiliation. Let her step out of the comfort of her smartphone screen and into the filth of the trenches. Making her clean community trash with a broom and shovel—while being publicly named and shamed—will serve as a brutal, chilling lesson to any other online degenerate planning to record similar toxic content.

Hands Off! A Direct Warning to Human Rights Groups

We know the routine: the moment law enforcement moves to sanitize the system, certain hypocritical human rights and civil society groups will emerge from the woodwork. They will issue weak, generic press releases defending "freedom of expression" and decrying the arrest.

To these rights groups, we say: Stay completely off this fight!

Do not dare defend this vulgarity under the banner of activism. Shielding individuals who specialize in targeted, explicit, and defamatory abuse does not protect human rights; it weaponizes them against decent society. By coddling digital terrorists, you actively destroy the moral fabric of Ghana. Step aside and let justice be served.

Mobilize and Strike Now

Our national dignity, cultural heritage, and digital sanity are under direct attack. The National Media Commission (NMC), the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, and the national security apparatus must move in unison with the police.

Find her, arrest her, put a broom in her hand to clean her community’s filth, and let the law crush this digital lawlessness once and for all. Ghana will not be held hostage by internet degenerates.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen

For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of the Republic of Ghana 🇬🇭

Teshie‑Nungua

[email protected]