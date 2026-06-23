Mental health, drug tests now mandatory for firearm licences — Interior Minister

The Ministry of the Interior has revoked all existing firearm licences across the country and directed all gun owners to reapply under a new licensing regime aimed at strengthening public safety.

The new measures, which take immediate effect, will require applicants to undergo mental health assessments, drug screening and structured firearms training before obtaining licences.

Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak announced the decision at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, June 23, citing concerns over the misuse of legally registered firearms.

"People who come forward to register side arms or firearms are now using them to commit suicide. In the last few months, we've seen increase in individuals committing suicide with firearms that are registered," the Minister said.

According to him, the government can no longer wait for existing licences to expire before implementing the new system due to the increasing public safety concerns.

He disclosed that all previously issued permits have been revoked and affected persons will be required to go through the new application process.

"From this afternoon, all permits that have been granted to any individual that you are holding a side arm or firearm is now revoked. We are opening a window where everyone will have to come forward again to register or re-register because we've changed the procedure," Mr Mubarak stated.

The Interior Minister said the revised framework seeks to address gaps in the current licensing system that have allowed individuals with mental health challenges and substance abuse problems to legally possess firearms.

According to him, applicants will now be subjected to mental health examinations to determine their suitability to own firearms.

He added that mandatory drug tests will also be introduced to ensure that persons who use illegal substances do not gain access to firearms.

The government believes the new measures will strengthen gun control, improve public safety and reduce incidents involving the misuse of licensed firearms.