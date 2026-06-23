Korle Bu succesfully performs first two off-pump heart bypass surgeries 

The National Cardiothoracic Centre at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has recorded a new breakthrough in cardiac care following the successful completion of its first two off-pump coronary artery bypass grafting procedures.

The development marks a significant step in the country’s advancement in specialised heart surgery, introducing a technique that allows coronary artery bypass operations to be performed without stopping the heart or using a heart-lung machine.

The procedure is considered less invasive and is associated with improved recovery outcomes for selected patients.

The milestone surgeries were carried out with the support of visiting Indian cardiac surgeon, Dr Shridhar Padagatti, who assisted the local team in introducing the advanced myocardial revascularisation technique at the centre.

In a statement shared on social media on Tuesday, June 23, the centre described the achievement as a reflection of its commitment to clinical excellence and innovation in cardiovascular care.

“The successful completion of our first two OPCAB procedures marks an important advancement in our cardiac surgery programme,” the statement read in part.

It added that the breakthrough highlights the strength of teamwork among specialists involved in the procedures.

“This achievement reflects the dedication of our multidisciplinary team working together to deliver world-class cardiac care,” the centre said.

The centre also acknowledged the leadership of its Director, Dr Kow Entsua-Mensah, and the collaboration between surgeons, cardiologists, anaesthetists, perfusionists, nurses, and theatre staff in making the procedure successful.