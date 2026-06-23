ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Tension at Bantama NPP office as chairman accuses Asenso Boakye of political machinations, police intervenes

By Nana Peprah II Contributor
NPP Tension at Bantama NPP office as chairman accuses Asenso Boakye of political machinations, police intervenes
TUE, 23 JUN 2026

Chaos broke out at the Bantama constituency office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Monday, June 21, as rival factions clashed over allegations of massive manipulation of the party's electoral album.

The confrontations, characterized by hostile verbal exchanges and insults, nearly turned bloody but for the timely intervention of personnel from the Suntreso Police Command.

Following the containment of the near-violent disturbance, the police invited the Bantama Constituency Chairman, Fiifi Mensah, and the First Vice Chairman, Kingsley Attah, popularly known as Wofa Attah, to assist with investigations.

Speaking to the press after his engagement with the police, Mr. Fiifi Mensah pointed fingers directly at the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama, Hon. Francis Asenso-Boakye.

The Chairman accused the lawmaker of unilaterally assembling a team to manipulate the electoral album to favor his preferred candidates in the upcoming constituency level elections.

According to Mr. Mensah, the peaceful atmosphere within the constituency was shattered when it emerged that a significant number of loyal, long-serving delegates had been deleted from the register without any justifiable cause.

"We will not allow anyone to determine who should remain in the album based on personal affiliations. The electoral album belongs to the entire party, not a select group of people." Chairman Fiifi explained.

The Chairman further claimed that delegates who had faithfully served the party for 12 to 16 years were systematically targeted and stripped of their voting rights simply because they were suspected of supporting his administration.

Chairman Fiifi expressed disbelief over being shut out of the compilation process of the album despite his constitutional role as the constituency chairman.

He alleged a glaring case of double standards, explaining that while other constituency executives including the first vice chairman, the youth organizer, and some polling station executives were allowed to register dozens of new delegates, his own list of 19 proposed delegates was flatly rejected on suspicion of being his loyalists.

This development, he noted, completely violates an earlier consensus reached by the party's leadership that no existing delegates would be removed from the register ahead of the elections.

"If the elections are free, fair, and peaceful, whoever wins deserves the victory. I will campaign, and if I lose, I will accept the outcome honorably. But we will not accept attempts to manipulate the system to satisfy someone's selfish interests," Chairman Fiifi warns.

In a drastic move to halt further alteration of the voter register, Chairman Fiifi Mensah revealed that he locked up the room in the constituency office that takes custody of all copies of the electoral album until the grievances were addressed. He, however, denied an allegation of him locking up the whole office.

"I am the constituency chairman and I am supposed to supervise the process. When I realized there were too many irregularities, I took custody of the albums because I wanted the issues resolved peacefully before the process continues," he explained.

Mr. Mensah noted that he has formally briefed the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman on the situation, who advised him to submit an official petition to the appropriate national party organs for a peaceful resolution.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Tension at Bantama NPP office as chairman accuses Asenso Boakye of political machinations, police intervenes Tension at Bantama NPP office as chairman accuses Asenso Boakye of political mac...

2 hours ago

Korle Bu succesfully performs first two off-pump heart bypass surgeries Korle Bu succesfully performs first two off-pump heart bypass surgeries 

2 hours ago

Disability Act lacks teeth, must be strengthened — Annoh-Dompreh Disability Act lacks teeth, must be strengthened — Annoh-Dompreh

2 hours ago

Mental health, drug tests now mandatory for firearm licences — Interior Minister Mental health, drug tests now mandatory for firearm licences — Interior Minister

2 hours ago

GoldBod directs licensed buyers to report gold purchases within five minutes GoldBod directs licensed buyers to report gold purchases within five minutes

2 hours ago

Action will be taken on viral video showing SHS student assaulting a junior — Dr Apaak Action will be taken on viral video showing SHS student assaulting a junior — Dr...

2 hours ago

NDC promised to ease cost of living yet increasing utility tariff — Kofi Tonto NDC promised to ease cost of living yet increasing utility tariff — Kofi Tonto

6 hours ago

Former Presidential Staffer Dennis Miracles Aboagye NDC is a useless govt – Miracles Aboagye fumes

7 hours ago

Govt eyes 1,012km rail corridor to boost trade, transform cargo transport from Takoradi Port to Hamile Govt eyes 1,012km rail corridor to boost trade, transform cargo transport from T...

7 hours ago

SHS graduation was never part of the GES calendar – Kwadwo Poku SHS graduation was never part of the GES calendar – Kwadwo Poku

Just in....
body-container-line