Ghana's Guns, Ghosts and the Mental Health Question: Why Muntaka's Bold Reform Must Be More Than a Moment

A Reckoning Long Overdue

On the morning of Tuesday, June 23, 2026, Ghana's Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak stepped before the cameras and did what few ministers on the continent have dared to do: he conceded, publicly and without equivocation, that the state had been handing lethal weapons to people without checking their minds. With that admission, he revoked every firearm licence in Ghana and announced that no gun owner would receive a renewed permit without passing a mandatory psychiatric assessment, a drug screening test, and a structured practical weapons training course.

It was a remarkable moment in Ghanaian governance an acknowledgement not only of a regulatory gap but of the moral responsibility that attaches to the act of licensing deadly force. The announcement has generated headlines, debate, and no small measure of anxiety among the tens of thousands of Ghanaians who hold registered sidearm’s. It also raises urgent questions that go well beyond the logistics of revalidation. Can Ghana's Mental Health Authority bear the weight of this mandate? Does the political will behind this directive run deep enough to survive implementation? And does this reform address the full architecture of the problem, or merely its most visible surface?

This article examines the policy, the problem that prompted it, and the systemic conditions that will determine whether this historic decision becomes a genuine turning point or another well-intentioned measure swallowed by the machinery of state neglect.

The Twin Triggers: Suicides and Kwabenya

The minister was direct about what moved him to act. He cited three cases in the preceding three months in which affluent individuals had used their licensed firearms to take their own lives, saying: "In the last three months, we've seen three affluent persons who have used it to commit suicide." The use of legally registered weapons to end one's life placed the moral weight of those deaths at least in part on the inadequacy of the licensing regime that enabled access.

The second proximate trigger was a violent incident of a different kind. The announcement followed a reported shooting incident involving former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo at a property linked to Israel Safo in the Greater Accra Region, tied to an ongoing succession dispute within the Kristo Asafo Mission following the death of its founder, Apostle Professor Kwadwo Safo, in September 2025.

The incident placed into sharp relief the problem of firearm misuse by personnel of licensed private security companies. The Ministry of the Interior had already suspended the operating licence of Kantanka Security Services Limited with immediate effect, citing alleged unauthorized use of firearms, ammunition, and unprescribed uniforms during an operation in Kwabenya on Sunday, June 21, 2026.

Together, these events compelled a minister already conducting a systematic review of Ghana's firearms architecture to accelerate the timeline of reform. The result was a sweeping directive announced the same day.

What the Old System Permitted and What It Did Not

To appreciate the significance of this reform, it is necessary to understand what the old system actually required. The Central Firearms Registry of the Ghana Police Service required applicants to be of good character and mentally sound before licences were issued, but the process did not require formal mental health assessments, drug screening, or practical shooting tests. Mental soundness was, in effect, presumed rather than verified.

The Arms and Ammunition Act, originally enacted as NRCD 9 in February 1972 and amended in 1996 and again in 2001, formed the statutory backbone of Ghana's gun control framework. Under this law, any civilian who wants to own a firearm must register it at a police station and obtain a permit to possess it. However, the implementation of this framework has long been characterized by significant gaps. As of 2019, officials said about 1.2 million firearms were registered, but fewer than 100,000 licences were renewed annually, while another 1.1 million firearms were estimated to be unregistered pointing to a major compliance and enforcement gap.

The minister himself acknowledged the personal dimension of this failure with disarming candour.

"I, Muntaka, hold a gun. When I was going to register it, they didn't do any mental health check on me. They didn't check whether I'm on drugs. I've not been trained to be sure that I even know how to handle it," he said.

That a sitting Cabinet minister could make such a statement and that it would ring true to many Ghanaians who had been through the same cursory process encapsulates precisely the problem the new directive seeks to address.

The New Framework: What Gun Owners Now Face

Under the new measures, firearm owners must undergo a mental health assessment, drug screening, firearms handling training, and background checks before their licences are renewed. The Minister announced the directive at a press briefing in Accra on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, stating: "From this afternoon, all permits that have been granted to any individual holding a sidearm or firearm are hereby revoked. We are opening a window where everyone will have to come forward again to register, or to re-register, because we have changed the procedure."

Licence holders have approximately three months from that date to complete the revalidation process, and the steps must be followed in sequence. All licence holders must first report to the Ghana Police Service to begin the revalidation process. The Mental Health Authority has been designated as the sole agency responsible for conducting the psychiatric assessment. The Narcotics Control Commission, which has offices across the country, will conduct the drug test.

Applicants who fail will not have their licences renewed. Step four requires completion of weapons training. Anyone found to have deliberately concealed a firearm after that stage will face prosecution.

The minister indicated that designated institutions are ready to begin immediately: "Immediately we have a training range at Tesano. We have the Narcotics Control Commission that is ready to do the drug test. And then we have the Mental Health Authority that is ready to do the mental health." On the question of cost, the minister attempted to strike a reassuring note. Licence holders who had already paid their 2025/2026 licensing fees would not be required to pay those fees again, though separate charges might apply for the new assessments. Discussions were ongoing with the Mental Health Authority, the Narcotics Control Commission, and the Ghana Police Service to keep the additional costs as low as possible. "Our interest is not the fees. Our interest is the safety," he said.

Suicide, Mental Health, and the Public Health Context

The minister's invocation of suicide as a driving justification for the reform is not rhetorical convenience. It is grounded in an accelerating public health reality. Ghana recorded 134 deaths by suicide in 2024, representing a 40 percent increase from 2023, while 1,174 people attempted to take their own lives within the same period. In the first half of 2025 alone, 475 suicide attempts had already been reported, according to the Mental Health Authority.

The acting Chief Executive of the Mental Health Authority, Dr Eugene K. Dordoye, noted that suicidal behavior was mostly caused by depression, bipolar disorders, schizophrenia and substance abuse, particularly alcohol and opioid such as Tramadol, stressing that the youth remained the most vulnerable group.

He further warned of what he described as the double-edged relationship between substance abuse and suicidal behavior, noting that while some distressed individuals self-medicated with alcohol and cannabis, others developed mental health conditions as a direct consequence of substance abuse.

The international evidence reinforces the linkage between firearm access and suicide risk. Research from Northern Ireland, where data linkage allowed for population-wide tracking, confirmed that individuals holding licensed firearms faced a measurably elevated risk of death by suicide. That evidence base, combined with Ghana's own rising numbers, provides a compelling epidemiological argument for the reform Muntaka has announced.

Yet the question of capacity cannot be avoided. Ghana has over 2.3 million people living with various mental health conditions, yet mental health care remains a challenge, with a 98 percent treatment gap. (WHO) The architecture of that system is geographically skewed and chronically under resourced. All three psychiatric hospitals in Ghana are in the South, with only three out of about sixty psychiatrists working in small psychiatric departments in the North. As a result, some indigenes have to travel over 700 kilometers by road to seek care. The three psychiatric hospitals have a combined capacity of 3.8 beds per 100,000 people, and only 0.61 percent of persons with major depressive disorder receive treatment.

Mandating psychiatric evaluations for every firearm licence holder in the country estimated at well over 100,000 registered gun owners is therefore an enormous institutional undertaking. The minister indicated that regional police commands had been directed to identify locations where firearm holders could receive training outside Accra, saying: "The police are in every region. I'm activating them. In every region, at least, we should try and designate a place where the private citizen can come, and the police will train them."

The same decentralized logic must apply, urgently and with far greater resource commitment, to the psychiatric component of the revalidation exercise.

The Compliance Challenge: A System That Could Not Track Its Own Guns

The most serious structural vulnerability facing this reform is not public resistance but the state's own historical failure to maintain accurate records of who holds firearms and where they are. The massive compliance gap where over a million licences went unrenewed for years while the weapons remained in private hands tells a story of institutional weakness that no single ministerial directive can resolve overnight.

A proposed National Arms Bill was moving through stakeholder review in 2025, a Gun Amnesty Programme ran from December 2025 through January 2026, and the Interior Minister announced in March 2026 that the Central Firearms Registry would be digitized. These are the structural foundations on which the new licensing reform must rest. Without digitization, the firearms database cannot reliably identify who is required to present themselves for revalidation.

The minister indicated that the government already holds a database containing the contact details and registered addresses of every firearm licence holder, and that officers will be sent to retrieve firearms from those who continue to ignore the directive. The credibility of that enforcement threat depends entirely on the accuracy and completeness of those records.

The national gun amnesty resulted in the recovery of more than 4,000 firearms from civilians across the country. The minister further announced that those firearms collected during the amnesty would be publicly destroyed on July 9, 2026. That public destruction ceremony, while symbolic, carries practical weight: it signals that the Mahama administration is prepared to follow through on its regulatory commitments rather than allowing surrendered weapons to re-enter circulation through administrative laxity.

The Kwabenya Dimension: Private Security, Individual Licences, and the Law

Beyond the suicide question, the revocation announcement carries a secondary but significant message directed at Ghana's private security industry. The minister made explicit what the law already states but which enforcement had allowed to be routinely ignored: a firearm registered to an individual for personal protection cannot legally be deployed in private security operations.

"If you go, because you are private security, then you go behind and register a gun individually in your name that you are going to use it for protection, and then you end up using it in your private security organization, you are infringing on the law. I will definitely be coming after you," Muntaka said.

This matters because the Kwabenya incident was not, at its core, a mental health story. It was a story of institutional regulatory failure of private security personnel operating outside the legal parameters of their authorization. Preliminary investigations indicated notable breaches of the Police Service (Private Security Organizations) Regulations, 1992 (L.I. 1571), which strictly govern private security operations across Ghana.

The Ministry emphasized that such infractions pose a direct threat to national stability and directed Kantanka Security Services to halt all operations immediately whilst a full investigation is conducted. The bundling of the private security crackdown with the mental health screening announcement is therefore strategically coherent: both address, from different angles, the gap between what the law prescribes and what institutional practice has permitted.

Comparative Perspectives: What Ghana Can Learn

Ghana is not the first country to grapple with this intersection of mental health and firearms regulation. Several jurisdictions have attempted to build psychiatric gatekeeping into gun licensing, with mixed results that offer instructive lessons.

In the United States, the debate around mental health as a firearm disqualification criterion has been marked by the difficulty of operationalizing assessment at scale without stigmatizing mental illness or creating perverse incentives for people to avoid treatment.

Research from Alaska, Colorado, and Washington published in 2025 found that persons who died by firearm suicide were significantly less likely to have accessed mental health services in the year before their death suggesting that the populations most at risk are precisely those least likely to come forward for assessment. Ghana's policymakers will need to grapple with a similar paradox: the firearm holders who most need psychiatric evaluation are those least likely to voluntarily disclose mental health challenges in a gatekeeping context.

The design of the assessment instrument therefore matters enormously. If the Mental Health Authority is simply asking applicants whether they are mentally well a question to which virtually every respondent seeking to retain their licence will answer in the affirmative the exercise risks becoming bureaucratic theatre rather than genuine clinical gatekeeping. Standardized, validated screening tools, administered by trained professionals with genuine independence from the licensing outcome, are essential to the reform's integrity.

Implementation: The Next Ninety Days

The three-month revalidation window opens immediately, and the minister has indicated that regional infrastructure is being activated in parallel with Accra. The Narcotics Control Commission is described as ready, having offices across the country. The Mental Health Authority is designated as the sole body for psychiatric assessments. The Tesano training range in Accra will handle weapons competency.

The operational questions that will determine the success or failure of this exercise over the next ninety days are practical and political in equal measure. On the practical side: how many qualified psychiatric assessors can the Mental Health Authority deploy without disrupting existing clinical services to the 2.3 million Ghanaians already living with untreated mental health conditions?

What standardized tool will be used for assessment, and will it be publicly available for scrutiny? How will results be recorded and transmitted to the Central Firearms Registry in a manner that preserves both data integrity and individual privacy?

On the political side: will the ministry maintain the same firmness when the gun owners presenting for revalidation are powerful, wealthy, or politically connected precisely the profile of at least some of the three individuals whose suicides triggered this reform?

The minister has signaled awareness of the complexity. He clarified that no new licences would be issued until the revised procedures, including mental health screening, drug testing, and weapons training, had been fully implemented. (Graphic Online) That moratorium on new licences is itself a signal of seriousness, closing a loophole that might otherwise have allowed the old system to continue running in parallel while the new one was being constructed.

Conclusion: A Necessary Reform in Need of Structural Support

Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak has initiated something that successive administrations in Ghana and across West Africa have shied away from: an honest reckoning with the institutional failures embedded in firearm licensing, and a recognition that mental health is not a peripheral concern but a central one when it comes to the governance of lethal weapons.

The reform is bold. It is timely. And it is, in its broad design, correct. The evidence from Ghana's own rising suicide data, from the pattern of misuse that culminated in the Kwabenya shooting, from the compliance crisis revealed by the gun amnesty figures all points in the same direction: a licensing system built on paperwork and presumption cannot be trusted to protect public safety in the twenty-first century.

But bold policy announcements are not the same as institutional transformation. Ghana's Mental Health Authority operates under severe resource constraints, a 98 percent treatment gap, and a geographic concentration that leaves the northern half of the country chronically underserved. The Narcotics Control Commission is willing but must demonstrate the throughput capacity to handle tens of thousands of tests in ninety days without compromising quality.

And the Central Firearms Registry's digitization still underway is the logistical spine on which enforcement of the revalidation mandate ultimately rests.

The guns are a public safety problem. The suicides are a public health crisis. The compliance gap is a governance failure. What Muntaka has recognized, perhaps more clearly than any of his predecessors, is that these three problems share a common root: a state that issued licences for deadly weapons without adequately asking who it was trusting with them, or why.

If this reform delivers on its promise and that is a conditional dependent on sustained political will, adequate resourcing, and genuine institutional follow-through it will represent not only a milestone in Ghana's public safety architecture but a model that other West African states, grappling with their own firearms proliferation challenges, would do well to study.

The guns have always been in Ghana's communities. It is past time the state knew something meaningful about the minds holding them.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.

Medical/ Science Communicator,

Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

[email protected]

+233-555-275-880

References:

Graphic Online. "Interior Minister Suspends All Active Gun Licences in Ghana, Orders Fresh Mental Health Screening for All Holders." June 23, 2026. https://www.graphic.com.gh/news/general-news/interior-minister-suspends-all-active-gun-licences-in-ghana-orders-mental-health-screening.html

Graphic Online. "Three-Month Deadline for Gun Licence Revalidation: The Six Steps Every Firearm Owner Must Complete." June 23, 2026. https://www.graphic.com.gh/news/general-news/gun-owners-face-three-month-deadline-to-revalidate-licences-what-licence-holders-must-now-do.html

ModernGhana.com.

"Mental Health, Drug Tests Now Mandatory for Firearm Licences Interior Minister." June 23, 2026. https://www.modernghana.com/news/1504894/mental-health-drug-tests-now-mandatory-for-firear.html

The Herald Ghana. "Interior Ministry Suspends Firearms Licensing, Introduces Mandatory Mental Health and Drug Tests for Firearm Licences." June 23, 2026. https://theheraldghana.com/interior-ministry-suspends-firearms-licensing-introduces-mandatory-mental-health-and-drug-tests-for-firearm-licences/

ABC News Ghana. "Interior Minister Revokes All Firearm Licences in Sweeping Move to Tighten Firearms Regulation." June 23, 2026. https://abcnewsgh.com/interior-minister-revokes-all-firearm-licences-in-sweeping-move-to-tighten-firearms-regulation/

Rainbow Radio Online. "Mental Health and Drug Screening Now Mandatory for Gun Owners." June 23, 2026. https://rainbowradioonline.com/2026/06/23/mental-health-and-drug-screening-now-mandatory-for-gun-owners/

Rainbow Radio Online. "Interior Ministry Suspends Kantanka Security Services Licence Over Firearm and Uniform Violations." June 22, 2026. https://rainbowradioonline.com/2026/06/22/interior-ministry-suspends-kantanka-security-services-licence-iver-firearm-and-uniform-violations/

GhanaWeb. "Ghana Records 134 Suicide Deaths in 2024, 475 Attempts in 2025 Mental Health Authority." September 11, 2025. https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/Ghana-records-134-suicide-deaths-in-2024-475-attempts-in-2025-Mental-Health-Authority-2000094

Graphic Online. "Suicide Cases Rising 175 Deaths in Six Months in 2025 Alone." September 11, 2025. https://www.graphic.com.gh/news/general-news/ghana-news-suicide-cases-rising-175-deaths-in-six-months-in-2025-alone.html

World Health Organization. "WHO Special Initiative for Mental Health Ghana." https://www.who.int/initiatives/who-special-initiative-for-mental-health/ghana

GhanaCitizenship.com. "Ghana Firearm Laws: Licensing, Ownership and Penalties." March 15, 2026. https://ghanacitizenship.com/ghana-firearm-laws/

National Centre for Biotechnology Information. "When Little Can Do More: The Case for Investing in Mental Healthcare in Ghana." August 2023. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10474816/

Ministry of Health Ghana. "Twelve-Year Mental Health Policy 2019–2030." https://mha-ghana.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/MH-Policy-pdf.pdf

Frontiers in Public Health. "Disparities in the Access and Provision of Mental Health Services as Part of Primary Health Care: A Case Study of Ga-South District in the Greater Accra Region." April 2025. https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/public-health/articles/10.3389/fpubh.2025.1537955/full

National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NACSA). Stakeholder Meeting on the Proposed National Arms Bill. July 23–24, 2025.

Ministry of the Interior, Republic of Ghana. Arms and Ammunition Decree, 1972 (NRCD 9), as amended by Act 519 (1996). https://bcp.gov.gh/acc/registry/docs/ARMS%20AND%20AMMUNITION%20DECREE,%201972%20(NRCD%209).pdf