New NPP Nasara Coordinator Aziz Haruna Futah Chases Muntaka For Asawase Seat

NEWLY ELECTED NASARA Coordinator of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Abul Aziz Haruna Futah, has vowed to snatch the Asawase Constituency seat for the party.

According to him, he would make sure Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are unseated in 2020.

Aziz Futah indicated that he has a strong base at Asawase, in the Asokore Mampong Municipality in the Ashanti Region, and he would use it so take the seat for the NPP.

He said he has a good relationship with the NDC lawmaker but he would work untiringly to take the seat from him.

Aziz Futah, who seemed over excited, was speaking with scores of journalists after the NPP National Delegate's Conference, held at Koforidua.

According to him, snatching the Asawase seat would not be a difficult task for him and the NPP, so definitely Muntaka's days in parliament are numbered.

Aside Asawase Constituency, he also said he plans to snatch the Ayawaso North and East seats, currently in the hands of the NDC, for the NPP in 2020.

He pointed out that he would adopt a fresh strategy to capture the youth in all the Zongo communities across the country from the NDC to the NPP.

Aziz Futah said he is determined to chase the NDC from the Zongo communities as NASARA Coordinator and nothing can stop him from attaining that feat.

He pointed out that he is determined to prove a strong point to the NPP delegates that they did the right thing by voting for him as the NASARA boss.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr, Daniel Bampoe & Nii Adjei Mensahfio, Koforidua