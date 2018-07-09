Nyo Contest: An Analysis Of Nana B's Resounding Victory.

NANA B (NYO) left and JUBEL KWAW. (CYO) PRESTEA HUNI-VALLEY (right)

I remember the conversation I was having with the *NSS Boss, Mr Mustapha Ussif yesterday on the NYO Contest as we sat on the dais to observe the National Delegates Elections.

I noted that, Nana B had been in the lead right from when they all declared their intentions but Dominic's team came up bold and strong giving Nana B a run for his money, that was when the friction began with some supporters trying to love the Aspirants more than they love themselves.

It escalated into a trade of insults, bickering, negative tagging/name calling and cheer leading with no substantive message on their visions and programmes for the Youth Front been propagated. This I believe informed the idea of a National Youth Organizer Aspirants Debate which was organised by the Critical Thinkers International - CTI under the distinguished Chairmanship of Mr Sammi Awuku

The campaign teams began setting agenda for their course independent of the Aspirants genuine conviction. This I believe caused Dominic's defeat. The height of his downfall was when he boycotted the CTI National Youth Organizer Aspirants Debate at Koforidua.

It turned out to be a complete upfront to the very office he wanted to occupy as NYO with all the propaganda aimed at tainting the credibility of the Debate and it's stakeholders and a gross disrespect to the iconic youth leaders of the Party now with the likes of *Hon. Dr Mustapha Hamid, Hon Anthony Abayifa Carboo, Hon Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Hon. Collins Owusu Amankwah, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, Mr. Emmanuel Attafuah etc.*

The last straw that broke the camel's back was another boycott on TV3 with a consistent unpardonable excuse of not wanting to expose his programmes and policies to the NDC in a Debate with his opponents, yet he was seen forcibly jumping from one media station to another seeking audience with the same people he was running away from. It was just like someone chasing after his own shadow.

Kamal Deen Abdulai has been a fine gentleman with finesse in this contest but he began on the wrong footing by attempting to influence youth leaders rather than loyalty before team building. His inability to build a committed team from among youth leaders from the onset was his downfall. His supposed level of rigidity and discipline did not flow with the youth as characteristic of most youth leaders. His movements from Nasara Wing to the Youth Wing was a lateral movement as supposed to an upward movement ordinarily. Most people suggested he is better qualified to go for a re-election to complete his impressive performance with the Nasara so far. His breaking point is when he precipitated his campaign on a tribal trend between the south and north in terms of a succession plan of the Youth Organizer Position. His woeful defeat is an affirmation that tribalism doesn't sell in today's democracy anymore and that the NPP was not on autopilot.

I can't say much about Nana Bediako as he has been the only green horn in the contest. I found it positive that, he availed himself to be scrutinised and to justify himself as worthy of the task but he was tagged as uncharismatic as the youth front will always expect. It is quite heartbreaking for him to be rejected outrightly with just one vote... This means he couldn't win even one follower.

Now Nana B's victory I believe is hinged on these indicators;

- Forming the right alliances from the onset and shadowing the Iconic Sammy Awuku

- Winning the loyalty and commitment of notable youth icons and leaders.

- Strategic media penetration from the onset.

- Ability to manage his worst critics and adversaries well.

- His very impressive move at poaching some of his opponents and fierce critics especially *Bright Essilfie-Kumi* who was a notable contender in the NYO Contest.

- Running a formalised campaign that was owned by the youth themselves and not a seamless power from behind.

- Been the only candidate to launch a well documented campaign manifesto.

- The overwhelming endorsements from all facets of the party by those in official and unofficial capacities.

- His impressive performance at the NYO Debate and availing himself for scrutiny on all other platforms like a meeting with the parliamentary caucus of NPP.

- Having a formidable base in the party's stronghold (Ashanti Region) and not forgetting the financial support to execute this agenda.

- Been consistent with his message of Job for the Boys which addresses the aspirations and the ever present need of the teeming youth of the Party as opposed to a message that focuses on the next election. And not forgetting the well propagated *Perfect Replacement and Nyame Nsa Wom mantra.*

After all is said and done, the Victory of Nana B is a victory for the NPP and the Youth Wing, it's time to build bridges an forge ahead.

I admire the maturity and sense of democracy been demonstrated by supporters of his opponents and the magnanimity of Nana B's Team so far. This is what NPP pride itself in as pacesetters in Ghana's Democracy.

Let's begin the agenda for Jobs for the Youth with VICTORY 2020 and Beyond in sight...

Long Live NPP

Long Live The Youth Wing.

By:

Benjamin Akowuah Acheampong

PA to Fred Amankwah-Sarfo

Member, Critical Thinkers International-CTI

