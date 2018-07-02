Deputy Lands Minister salutes Ghanaians a happy Republic Day

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi has saluted all Ghanaians a happy Republic Day.

Ghana gained a Republic status from the Britain in 1960, July 1st and the day has been put aside to remember the hard work of the country's forefathers achieved for the nation.

She, therefore, called on all Ghanaians to rally behind President Akufo-Addo led administration to achieve the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda and she was on the view that this agenda would be achieved by the NPP government.

Below is the full statement

Press Release

Hon. Lawyer (Mrs.) Barbara Oteng-Gyasi salutes all Ghanaians on Republic Day

Today is a great day in the history of our country Ghana as we mark 58 years of our nationhood and the severance of our umbilical cord from our colonial masters.

I therefore wish to take this opportunity to send well wishes across to everyone especially my constituents in Prestea Huni Valley.

58 years in the life of any institution is no mean achievement and it is for this reason that we celebrate this all important day in our nationhood.

It is a truism that 58 years after attaining the republican status there is still a lot of work to be done to lift us out of the doldrums. I would therefore crave your indulgence to have absolute and unwavering confidence in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government to take us to the promised land flowing with milk and honey.

There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that the policies and programs of this government will turn our fortunes around to achieve a "Ghana Beyond Aid" to give true meaning to our independence and republican status.

It is upon this conviction that I humbly wish to admonish that we all put our shoulders to the wheel, be citizens and not spectators and contribute our quota to the developmental agenda of the country. Ghana is rising, there is hope for the future.

Let me once again wish us a Happy Republic Day. May God continue to bless our homeland Ghana.

Thank you.

Signed!

Hon. Lawyer (Mrs.) Barbara Oteng-Gyasi (MP) Deputy Minister, Lands & Natural Resources

Source: Daniel Kaku