Zongo Minister Urges Ahwiaa Residents To Live In Peace

Mr. Boniface Abubakar Saddique, Minister of Inner City and Zongo Development, has advised residents of Ahwiaa, a craft and art community in the Kwabre-East Municipality, to resolve to live in peace.

He also urged them to be law-abiding and avoid acts likely to create further tension amongst them.

'We have been living together as Ghanaians since time immemorial, and my advice to all and sundry is that we need not to engage in any squabbles or violent acts which are detrimental to the growth and development of this community', he emphasised.

Mr. Sadique was addressing a stakeholders' meeting at Ahwiaa to find a lasting solution to the recent impasse between the indigenes and Zongo community.

It brought together traditional authorities, leadership of the Muslim community and youth groups.

The Minister also interacted with the Municipal Security Committee (MUSEC) in a closed door meeting.

The latest clash in the community, involving two youth gangs resulted in the death one person identified as only Musah, while several others sustained cutlass wounds.

More than 50 people were arrested and were granted bail on March 27, this year, by a Kumasi circuit court.

Mr Saddique said the youth should rather, be more focused and avail themselves to the various government initiatives designed to empower and provide them with opportunities to live meaningful lives and entreated the media to be circumspect in their reportage on such sensitive issues, saying the current tension in the community had no religious, political or ethnic undertones.

Nana Osei Assibey Bonsu, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said the MUSEC had stepped up security patrols to bring sanity to the area.