Nigeria's Publiseer Becomes The First African Publisher To Join The International Publishing Distribution Association

Publiseer, a Nigerian digital publisher, becomes the first African publishing company to join the International Publishing Distribution Association (IPDA), an international umbrella organization for companies in the field of publishing distribution.

Some notable companies part of IPDA are Bookwire (Germany), BookRepublic (Italy), Vearsa (Ireland), DeMarque (Canada), Overdrive (USA), Numilog (France), Cyberlibris (France), Hipertexto (Colombia), Netizen (México), PocketBook (Switzerland),Tolino Media (Germany), Books on Demand (Germany), Trajectory (USA), StreetLib (Italy), Libreka (Germany), ArtaTech (Poland), Ingram (USA), Publit (Sweden), Viz Media (Japan), GiantChair (USA), Nextory (Sweden), CB (The Netherlands), and Izneo (France).

As part of its membership, the founders of Publiseer, Chidi and Chika Nwaogu, will be attending the 5th International Digital Distributors Meeting organized by IPDA, that will be held on 6th and 7th June 2018 in Madrid, Spain. The meeting will focus on issues like, "new business models in the publishing distribution sector", "worldwide growth of self-publishing", and "publishing and distribution of hypermedia content".

Publiseer is a digital publishing company in Nigeria, focused on distributing the books and songs of independent Nigerian writers and musicians, at no charge. The mission of the company is to promote the creativity of Nigerians to the rest of the world.

As of writing, Publiseer has distributed 350+ books and songs of 200+ Nigerian writers and musicians, to 400+ stores in 100 countries, including Amazon, Google Play store, and Apple store.