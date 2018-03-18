Police Impound 10 Tricycles, 6 Motorbikes In Goaso

The Goaso Divisional Police command in the Asunafo North Municipality of Brong-Ahafo Regional have impounded 10 unregistered tricycles used for commercial purposes in the Municipality.

Six additional unregistered motorbikes were seized by the police during a joint pre-Easter road safety education and enforcement exercise, organised by the Regional office of the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) at Goaso, the Municipal capital.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of the exercise, Mr Kwesi Agyenim Boateng, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Head of the NRSC said it was an offence under the Road Traffic Regulations to use tricycles for commercial purposes in the country.

He observed that many tricycle and motorbike riders in the country were breaching provisions in the LI 2180, adding that the commission was collaborating with the police to ensure that the offenders were prosecuted for serve as deterrent to others.

Mr Boateng regretted that most of the tricycle riders who use the machines for commercial purposes were minors, indicating that many of them did not have riding license and know nothing about safety education.

He said with support from the police and the Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA), his outfit intended to intensify road safety enforcement in accident probe areas in the region to reduce road crashes before, during and after the Easter festivities.

These areas included; Goaso, Mim, Techiman, Kintampo, Wenchi, Nkoranza, Dormaa-Ahenkro, Sunyani and Bechem.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Ebenezer Larbi, the Goaso Divisional Police Commander, said the police would not tolerate drivers whose licenses had expired and those who did have fire extinguishers, and first aid boxes in their vehicles.

He said the police would arrest drivers and impound vehicles with expired insurances and road worthy certificates, and asked drivers to renew them.

ACP Larbi cautioned the commercial drivers against speeding, drunk-driving and wrongful overtaking which remained the major cause of road accidents in the area.