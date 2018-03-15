Anglogold Ashanti Celebrates International Women’s Day

Tarkwa, 14 March 2018 - This year’s International Women’s Day was celebrated by the Iduapriem Gold Mine on Thursday 8 March 2018 with a call on women to do away with stereotypes by changing the narrative to enable them take up leadership roles.

In partnership with Goldfields Tarkwa Mine, a group of women from AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Gold Mine’s host communities and the Tarkwa Chapter of the Ghana Mine Workers Wives Association deliberated on the way forward in championing the cause of women as part of activities to mark the day. .

The interactive session, which took the form of a durbar created a platform for key invited guests to discuss effective ways of building strong local economies in mining communities with women as leaders for local development and community empowerment. The Iduapriem celebration was under the theme “Empowering women to have leadership mentality”.

In his welcome address, the Managing Director of the Mine, Jasper Musadaidzwa said conscious efforts are being made by the mine to improve the current situation of low female employees to ensure that more women are groomed for leadership roles.

The Deputy Western Regional Minister Mrs Gifty Kusi shared her story on how her father braved all odds to ensure that she had access to education which transformed her into what she has become now. She encouraged the Mine’s host communities to take advantage of the scholarship scheme and other interventions the mine has put in place as part of efforts to leave the communities with a sustainable future.

She commended organizers of the programme for putting up an educative forum to mark the 2018 International Women’s Day in the municipality, saying “Bringing women under one umbrella to interact among themselves and to push for a common goal of women empowerment could not be at an opportune time like today”.

Other speakers encouraged women to purge themselves of the saying that women are their own enemies but rather help each other to drum home the need for the empowerment of women.

The women were encouraged to work together by inspiring and empowering each and every woman to find her voice in their respective communities.

The International Women’s Day Celebration which is celebrated globally seeks to recognize the collective achievement of women looking back to the past several years of struggle for equal opportunity, social justice, peace and development. It was under the theme “Press for progress”.