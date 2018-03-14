Premature Ejaculation And Matters Arising...?

I'm a 25 year old male that suffers badly with premature ejaculation. Most times I can barely last a minute and even ejaculate during foreplay. Please help me save my relationship, I'm desperate. Thank you.

ANSWER:

USA News.com reported that the average length of a sex act is 7.3 minutes but an astonishing 43% men finish in under two minutes. Premature ejaculation is a common problem with males that has gained much notice and importance in the recent times. The markets are flooded with various capsules and energy booster medications that claim to enhance the male stamina and endurance. It is a prime issue of both self esteem and self confidence that has alarmingly become a common issue of management over the past few decades. The pharmaceutical companies are trying to cash on the sensitive issue at a big scale. They are targeting the males of the age group 25-40 years who commonly face this problem. Premature ejaculation (PE) is the most common sexual dysfunction problem in men. In severe cases, some can ejaculate as soon as they enter the vagina, or even before. This of course, can be extremely damaging to a man's confidence and can put a lot of strain on a relationship. Premature ejaculation is certainly nothing to be embarrassed about, and the good news is there are a number of different options and natural remedies available that will help you last longer.

Premature ejaculation (PE) is uncontrolled ejaculation either before or shortly after sexual penetration, with minimal sexual stimulation and before the person wishes. It may result in an unsatisfactory sexual experience for both partners. This can increase the anxiety that may contribute to the problem. PE can occur at any age. Surprisingly, aging appears not to be a cause of PE. However, the aging process typically causes changes in erectile function and ejaculation. Sometimes premature ejaculation may be a problem in men who have erectile dysfunction. Premature ejaculation is also known as rapid ejaculation, premature climax, or early ejaculation. However, it’s important to remember that premature ejaculation is only defined as such when the length of time before climax becomes a significant problem for either you or your partner. PE is usually only temporary and there are a number of treatment options available.

Ejaculation has two phases:

The Emission Phase: The vas deferens (the tubes that store and transport sperm from the testes) contract to squeeze the sperm toward the base of the penis through the prostate gland. The seminal vesicles release secretions that combine with the sperm to make semen. The ejaculation is unstoppable at this stage.

The Ejaculation Phase: The muscles at the base of the penis contract forcing semen out of the penis (ejaculation and orgasm) while the bladder neck contracts. Orgasm can occur without the delivery of semen (ejaculation) from the penis. Normally, erections are lost following ejaculation.

Types of PE

1. Acquired Premature Ejaculation: If you are experiencing approximately 3 minutes or less and they are occurring recently and it has not happened in the past, you may be experiencing "acquired premature ejaculation" and it is especially important that you see a Doctor.

2. Lifelong Premature Ejaculation: If you have experienced premature ejaculation all your life, and its two minutes or less), you may be experiencing "lifelong premature ejaculation".

3. Variable Premature Ejaculation: Some men experience premature ejaculation occasionally. This is normal and may occur for a variety of reasons including enhanced sexual excitement or the length of time since you previously had sex. It may also just be a normal variation in your ejaculation time.

4. Subjective Premature Ejaculation: Some men with normal ejaculation times believe that they are experiencing PE because they think that they should be lasting much longer or that they are not satisfying their sexual partner. It is important for men and their partners to understand that normal ejaculation times during intercourse are 5-7 minutes.

So what are the Causes of PE?

Most cases of premature ejaculation do not have a clear cause. Although the exact cause of premature ejaculation (PE) is not known, new studies suggest these causes;

Situations in which you may have hurried to reach climax in order to avoid being discovered

Guilty feelings that increase your tendency to rush through sexual encounters

Low amounts of serotonin.

Premature ejaculation may occur with a new partner

Excessive masturbation during adolescence

Performance anxiety

Emotional stress

Aggressiveness in nature

Being less sexually active

Nervous disorders

Drug side-effects

Temporary depression

Unrealistic expectations about performance

A history of sexual repression

Lack of confidence

Lack of communication between partners

Hormonal problems

Injury, Inflammation and infection of the prostate or urethra

Nerve damage from surgery or trauma.

Any symptoms for PE?

The main symptom of premature ejaculation is an uncontrolled ejaculation either before or shortly after intercourse begins. Ejaculation occurs before the person wishes it, with minimal sexual stimulation.

How is PE diagnosed?

Premature ejaculation is a self-reported diagnosis. Doctors test for PE by asking men about their sexual history, performing a general physical exam and a possible urine test to rule out infection. If men struggle with PE and erectile dysfunction, doctors may then order blood tests to measure testosterone levels. A detailed sexual history is obtained from all patients with ejaculatory complaints. The opinion of a partner can provide a significant contribution to clinician understanding. A complete description is essential in distinguishing PE from ED, i.e., the inability to attain or maintain an erection, because these conditions frequently coexist. Moreover, some men are unaware that loss of erection after ejaculation is normal; thus, they may erroneously complain of ED when the actual problem is PE.

Who is affected by premature ejaculation?

Although the condition is more common in men under 35, it generally tends to occur in men who are dealing with a new situation, such as a new relationship, a new experience or a stressful situation in the relationship (e.g. tensions or conflicts). Some men may also feel overwhelmed by what they consider sexually demanding partners and a lack of preparation for sexual intercourse.

What does it mean ‘to last longer’?

When people talk about ‘lasting longer’ in bed, they are usually referring to the length of time penetrative sex lasts from the point of entry until climax. This is measured by the time it takes for a man to ejaculate, or ‘come’. It is very common for men to want to last longer during sex, or even to worry that they ‘come’ too quickly in bed.

Why would men want to last longer?

Wanting to last longer during sex is one of the most common desires people have around sex. This is especially common, in young men without much sexual experience, in new relationships, or with a new sexual partner, men who don’t have sex regularly.etc

In conclusion, there is no fixed definition for how long you should or shouldn’t be lasting in bed. A happy and healthy sex life depends on finding a realistic balance between the time both you and your partner want to last before climax. PE won't necessarily lead to health problems, but it may lead to personal problems, such as increased stress and anxiety. PE can occasionally make fertilization difficult or impossible for couples trying to have a baby.

By Dr Ernest Aggrey (HMD), 0543999776/[email protected]