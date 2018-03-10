Kpeve Newtown And Hohoe Youth In Near Bloody Clash Over Woman

The alertness of the Kpeve Newtown neighbourhood committee prevented what would have been a bloody clash between the youth of two communities - Kpeve Newtown and Hohoe, over a woman.

A man from Hohoe was said to have been brutally assaulted when he visited his wife, a student at Kpeve, and that did not go down well with the young people in his town.

Armed with guns, machetes and clubs, they decided to avenge by storming Kpeve - for reprisal attack.

This happened at about 0300 hours on Wednesday but they abandoned the mission after the members of the committee engaged them in a dialogue - talked them out of taking things into their own hands.

Togbe Dosu IV, Warlord for Kpeve Traditional Area, confirmed this at a community durbar and said negotiations were still going on between the two communities to peacefully resolve the matter.

In the meantime, he had counselled the people in his community to avoid staying out deep into the night.