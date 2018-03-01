Ghanaian Teacher Who Drew Computer On Blackboard For ICT Lessons Gets Support From Microsoft

It appears the zeal and passion to work with limited resources has turned out to be a blessing in disguise for a Ghanaian ICT Teacher based in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The Teacher, Mr. Richard Appiah Akoto, caused a stir on Social Media following news reports of him drawing a computer on a Chalkboard to demonstrate ICT Lessons to his students.

Mr. Appiah used his blackboard to meticulously draw a diagram of the popular Microsoft Word program.

Well, the good news is that, the teacher who educates his students on computer technology without any computers will from hence be supported by Microsoft with computers and ICT Materials.

According to a BBC report, Software giant, Microsoft has announced support for Richard Appiah.

The company pledged to send Mr Richard Appiah Akoto a computer and give him access to its education material.

Supporting teachers to enable digital transformation in education is at the core of what we do. We will equip Owura Kwadwo with a device from one of our partners, and access to our MCE program & free professional development resources on https://t.co/dJ6loRUOdg — Microsoft Africa (@MicrosoftAfrica) February 27, 2018

"Teaching of ICT in Ghana's school is very funny," he said in a Facebook post alongside the photos.

After the images were shared thousands of times online, Microsoft promised to send him new computer equipment.

In his Facebook message, Owura Kwadwo - a nickname for the teacher wrote:"I love my students so have to do what will make them understand what am teaching."

Mr Akoto's school had not had any computers since 2011, despite the requirement for teenagers to pass an information and communications technology (ICT) exam as part of their progression to high school.

Many expressed admiration for his dedication when his mid-February post spread on social media.

"This is not my first time [of drawing] it. I have been doing it anytime I am in the classroom," Mr Akoto told Quartz.

"I like posting pictures on Facebook so I just felt like [sharing it]. I didn't know it would get the attention of people like that," he said.

On Sunday, entrepreneur Rebecca Enonchong tweeted to Microsoft Africa, highlighting that he was teaching the use of their product without actually having access to it.

"Surely you can get him some proper resources," she suggested.

On Tuesday, Microsoft said wrote: “We will equip Owura Kwadwo with a device from one of our partners, and access to our MCE program & free professional development.”