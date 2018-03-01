AMA Receives Brand New 10 Pickup Trucks And Other Logistics From Zoomlion

The leader of the sanitation industry in the country, Zoomlion Ghana limited has donated 10 brand new Nissan pickup trucks and a huge number of motor cycles worth over 1.5million Ghanacedis to the Accra metropolitan Assembly in a bid to help the Assembly realize its projection and the president’s vision of making Accra the cleanest city in the African Region by the year 2020.

The move which forms part of the corporate social responsibility of the number one waste management company in the African region is geared toward helping reduce communicable diseases and other diseases that are contracted through excessive filth in the cities. The company believes this is only an add-up to the numerous activities they have been embarking on to clean the whole country.

Speaking at a short ceremony to hand over the vehicles and other items to the chief executive officer of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Hon Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah at the premises of the AMA, the Managing Director of Zoomlion Ghana ltd, Mrs. Florence Larbi said the company is committed to push the presidential initiative to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

“We are privileged to be a part of the clean Ghana agenda. In this year’s state of the nation address given by our dear president Nana Akufo-Addo, he outlined the need of the fact that we have to resource our sub-metros so that they will deliver on their mandate to keep the city clean, and in support of that we want to stand behind our hardworking mayor to donate 10 pickups 20 motorized tricycles and other cleaning logistics to the tune of 1.5 million Ghana cedis in support of the clean Ghana agenda” Mrs. Florence Larbi said.

Mrs. Larbi hoped that this donation will boost supervision of the sanitation activities in the capital. She stressed that management of Zoomlion isever ready to provide effective private sector support to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and the larger government in any form that will help government achieve its target and also to drive the country towards achieving the Sustainable development goal on sanitation.

On his part the chief executive officer of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Hon Mohammed NiiAdjeiSowah was very enthusiastic about the benevolence of the Zoomlion Ghana Ltd towards the Accra Metropolitan assembly and their will to see the president’s vision of making Accra the cleanest city materialize.

He intimated that the AMA is happy about how Zoomlion is carrying out its existing projects in the city and their renewed commitment to continue in helping clean the city.

The AMA boss said, “it is established that your company is a leading company in waste management in the whole of this country. The Accra Metropolitan Assembly have a long standing relationship with the Zoomlion company When we started our polluter phase system, we gave out some sub metro to the Zoomlion company, such as the Ayawaso West Wuogon and some other areas which we are working at, however the president’s call that Accra should be the cleanest city by the end of his tenure, is an enormous task given to us. We are fully aware of the challenge and we are working assiduously towards achieving the president’s objective. ”

For the AMA, activities are already in place to achieve this vision, and have therefore adopted a 3point approach which includes provision of information and education, enforcement of by-laws and the provision of infrastructure and logistics to support the project. These pickups and other logistics have come in handy.

“These pickups as donated to will help us to enforce our by-laws in our respective sub-metros”, said Hon. Sowah.

According to the AMA CEO, The motorcycles from Zoomlion will help the AMA in clearing small heaps of refuse along gutters and in residential areas which are becoming a great menace to the assembly.

He took the opportunity to outline some plans and policies of the AMA in dealing with the use of motorcycles to boost the collection of waste in our cities.

The management of Zoomlion Ghana ltd reiterated their commitment to help the country achieve SDG goals on sanitation and the president’s sanitation vision 2020. The company has for many years undertaken several interventions to improve sanitation in the country.