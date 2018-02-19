modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Photo Story Of The Life Of Ebony Reigns...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
4 hours ago | Diaspora (USA)

Ignatius Arthur Is The New Treasurer For NPP-PA

NPP USA
Ignatius Arthur Is The New Treasurer For NPP-PA

Ignatius Arthur: An astute Banker and Business strategist worked with financial institutions (Banks) and airline business environments within various capacities in Ghana. He is a partner of Superior Premium Investments.

He holds CEMBA, BA (ACCT), ACAMS etc.
He is a resident of Pennsylvania, USA, he was the acting General Secretary for the NPP PA, but decided to opt for the Treasurer position where his talent could be utilized most.

Dossier: Ebony Reigns Is Dead
Ghana is going to find it tough to find someone like this pretty queen

body-container-line