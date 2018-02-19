Ignatius Arthur: An astute Banker and Business strategist worked with financial institutions (Banks) and airline business environments within various capacities in Ghana. He is a partner of Superior Premium Investments.
He holds CEMBA, BA (ACCT), ACAMS etc. He is a resident of Pennsylvania, USA, he was the acting General Secretary for the NPP PA, but decided to opt for the Treasurer position where his talent could be utilized most.
Ignatius Arthur Is The New Treasurer For NPP-PA
