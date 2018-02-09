modernghana logo

Kennedy Adarkwa

David Robinson knows this. Speaking of someone who God made good, this seven-foot-tall basketball player for the San Antonio Spurs was good. For fourteen seasons he dominated the league: MVP, All-Star, two championship rings, two Olympic gold medals. But it was his character that caught the attention of the public. These words appeared in the Washington Times the day after Robinson’s departing championship victory.

Robinson showed that a player did not have to be cheap or dirty to be effective. He did not have to clutter his body with tattoos or litter the NBA cities with illegitimate children. Robinson never felt a need to bring attention to himself; to shimmy after a good play or point to the crowd, as if to say, “Look at me. Aren’t I something special?” The good guys won. Robinson won. Decency won. We all won.[1]

[1]Max Lucado, It’s Not about Me, 136.

Ebony’s Dad Speak; Ghana Was Blessed To Have My Queen
Ghana is going to find it tough to find someone like this pretty queen

