Volta Association of Washington DC Celebrates End Of Year 2017

The entire membership of the Volta Association of Washington DC Metropolitan Area Inc. celebrated a fundraising dinner dance on Saturday December 23, 2017 at the plush Kahler Hall community center in Columbia. The celebration was under the theme “To acquire a resource center for our youth; our future leaders”

The event started at 7.30 pm with a cocktail where members had the opportunity to interact with one another and meet and greet invited guests.

The main event started with the youth choir of the church of the Evangelical Presbyterian (EP) church of America, leading with a medley of gospel and inspiring songs.

For the first time in the history of the Volta Association of Washington DC, five national anthems were played led by David Tetteh on trumpet and Nelson Afenyo on organ. The anthems played were that of United States of America, Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Nigeria; Nigeria in solidarity with the Ewe speaking people of South West Nigeria.

The guest speaker Gabriel Pomary extended his appreciation that successive leadership have done to bring the association this far. He narrated the journey from the Volta club to the present day Volta Association of Washington DC Metropolitan Inc. which is a 501c3 tax exempt organization today.

The following leaders were recognized at the function, Samuel Avor, Gabriel Pomary, Emmanuel Ave, Eric Azuma, William Ayenson , David Aku ,Felly Blege, the late Frank Kalepe, William Adzimahe, Edwin Agbonyitor, Dr. Doris O. Dzameshie (the first female President) Chris Nuworsoo, Dr Faustina Quist (current President). He called on members to stand together to support the leadership to realize the larger dream for the association.

The keynote speaker, Professor Kobina Armoo, a renowned educationist, predicated his address on what needs to be done to get a better education for our youth by making the right choices in terms of schools and funding. Using a slide, the professor called on parents to partner with the children in the search and research of educational institutions that offer subjects appropriate to what the children want to do instead of just going to a school just for its reputation but not offering the program the child wants to pursue.

He asked parents to make the necessary contacts since this will be to the very benefit of the children in this challenging world. He emphasized how different the current world is in raising the children of today as compared to how parents were raised in the past. He encouraged parents to come to terms with the technology and changing world and adjust accordingly for the success of their children.

The MC for the function was Dr. Mrs. Esi Bani, designer, writer, and former professor of Pan African studies at the University of Louisville, Kentucky.

The children and youth put on several performances which included poetry recital, fashion show and dances depicting the Ewe culture.

The president of the association Dr. Faustina Akua Quist made a passionate appeal to parents to keep their homes strong and united as education starts from home and plays a vital role in the development of the children. The clergy in the association were called upon to help keep the moral fiber of the association strong in order to give a better moral teaching to our children from our homes. The president took the opportunity to show site plans of the future building for the association. Members were called upon to play their part in this worthy course. She recognized members who had done extremely well for the association.

The immediate past president, Chris Nuworsoo and a past president Mr. William Adzimahe were recognized for leadership service and continuous support of the association. Their spouses Mrs. Patricia Nuworsoo Mrs. Ninette Adzimahe Dotsey were also recognized for their support of the office of the presidency. Dr. Russell M. Jaffe and Mr. Daniel Owusu were recognized for monetary contributions to the association; Mrs. Gladys Vodi, Mrs. Mirabel A. Langham, Ms. Manuella Enyonam Adu, and Mrs. Julie Gadeto were recognized for outstanding cultural education of the youth and the Volta Ensemble work with the youth; Rev. Dr. Peter Agbelie, and Rev. Kennedy Odzafi received the presidential awards for their outstanding services to the association.

The president Dr. Quist was recognized by the chief of Agotime Kpetoe, Nene Gagli II for her efforts in the development of the youth.

The Embassies of Ghana and Togo were represented by their ambassadors; Dr Barfuor Adjei Barwuah, and Frederic Edem Hegbe. In his speech, his Excellency Barwuah commended the association for its achievements, especially for bringing the ECOWAS together under one roof. He reiterated the efforts in the education of children and using acquired skills to improve our countries. His Excellency Hegbe, a former member of Volta Association was impressed with the association’s efforts and achievements.

Music was provided by DJ Slim and Gerald Samtei controlled the slides.